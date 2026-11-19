A large Thanksgiving meal can temporarily change your gut microbiome and lead to symptoms like bloating and gas.

Turkey isn't the problem, but regularly eating a high-protein, low-fiber diet can reduce gut microbiome diversity over time.

Adding more vegetables, reducing added sugar, and making simple cooking changes can help make Thanksgiving dinner more gut-friendly.

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy favorite foods, from roasted turkey and mashed potatoes to sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie. But after a particularly large meal, it's not unusual to feel overly full, bloated, or uncomfortable.

Some of those symptoms may have to do with your gut microbiome, the community of microorganisms living throughout your digestive system. These microorganisms help break down nutrients your body can't digest on its own, particularly dietary fiber.

According to Yanyan Li, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Binghamton University's School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, what we eat can influence the health and diversity of our gut microbiome. And while one holiday meal isn't likely to cause lasting problems, the foods we regularly eat can make a difference.

How turkey, vegetables, and dessert affect your gut

The good news for Thanksgiving hosts is that turkey itself isn't something to worry about. Li describes it as a lean protein that's low in fat and provides important micronutrients.

The bigger concern is what happens when someone's regular diet contains lots of protein but very little fiber. Over time, this can favor certain gut bacteria while reducing the populations that rely on fiber, potentially lowering microbiome diversity.

That's why pairing turkey with plant-based sides is important. Vegetables like potatoes, sweet potatoes, and squash provide fiber and beneficial plant compounds called phytochemicals. However, adding large amounts of sugar and fat to these dishes can make digestion more difficult in the short term.

Dessert is another consideration. Li explains that while much of the sugar we consume gets absorbed in the small intestine, consistently eating too much added sugar can negatively affect metabolic health and indirectly change the gut microbiome by reducing fiber intake.

Simple ways to make Thanksgiving more gut-friendly

Consumers don't have to give up their favorite Thanksgiving foods to support their digestive health. Instead, Li recommends making a few small adjustments to traditional recipes.

For starters, consider adding more fiber-rich vegetables to the table. A salad with broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, and leafy greens or a side of roasted vegetables can give beneficial gut bacteria more of the fiber they need.

You can also try roasting sweet potatoes instead of making a sugary casserole. Another interesting tip involves mashed potatoes: cooking them, refrigerating them, and allowing them to cool can increase their resistant starch content. This type of starch travels to the colon, where gut bacteria can ferment it and produce beneficial short-chain fatty acids.

Finally, consider cutting back on sugar when baking. Li suggests using half the amount of sugar a recipe calls for, noting that desserts can still taste great with less added sugar.

Ultimately, Thanksgiving is one meal, not a reflection of your entire diet. Enjoying your holiday favorites while incorporating more fiber-rich options can help you balance tradition with long-term gut health.