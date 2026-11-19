Unexpected savings: Luggage, running shoes, pet supplies, and even holiday cards are getting Black Friday discounts.

Name-brand deals: Travelpro, Hoka, Shutterfly, and Made In are among the brands offering notable savings.

Timing matters: Some promotions end before Black Friday, while others could get better after Christmas.

When most people think about Black Friday, they picture shoppers fighting over cheap televisions, laptops, and video game consoles. But some of the best bargains have absolutely nothing to do with electronics.

This year, retailers are cutting prices on everything from expensive luggage and running shoes to pet supplies and personalized Christmas gifts. And the best part is you don't necessarily have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find them.

Some of the best promotions are already underway, and a few actually expire before Thanksgiving.

Here are eight unexpected categories worth checking out this year, along with specific deals and a few tricks to make sure you're really saving money.

1. Luggage: Score big on carry-ons and checked bags

If your suitcase has seen better days, Black Friday season is an excellent time to replace it.

Macy's: Advertising the Samsonite Uplift Hardside Carry-On Spinner for $159.99, compared with a listed regular price of $399.99.

Away: Offering 25% off eligible luggage through November 25. Its popular Carry-On is $206, regularly $275, saving you $69.

Kohl's: The American Tourister Burst Max V Hardside Spinner is advertised from $107.99, with an additional promotional discount bringing select versions as low as $86.39.

Travelpro: Its Crew Classic Carry-On Rollaboard is on sale for $150, down from $255, saving $105 (41% off).

My tip: Don't get fooled by huge percentage-off claims on luggage. Retailers frequently inflate the perceived savings by comparing sale prices to MSRP. Instead, compare the exact suitcase model across multiple retailers, and check airline carry-on size limits before buying.

2. Running shoes: Hoka sneakers for under $90

Running shoes aren't usually the first thing shoppers associate with Black Friday, but they can be an excellent buy.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Women's Hoka Arahi 8 running shoes are advertised for $86.97–$119.99, down from $149.99. That's up to 42% off, depending on size and color.

REI: Women's Hoka Arahi 8 running shoes are listed for $104.93, down from $150 — a 30% savings. REI also has On Cloudsurfer 2 running shoes starting at $110.93.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Women's Brooks Ghost 17 running shoes are on clearance for $109.97, down from $149.99 — approximately 27% off.

My tip: If you already know your preferred running shoe model, look for discounts on older versions when a newer model arrives. You can often save significantly without sacrificing the features you like.

3. Pet supplies: Buy-one-get-one-free holiday deals

Your dog or cat might be one of the biggest Black Friday winners this year.

Petco: Buy one, get one free on select holiday toys and treats. Plus, earn $10 in Petco Cash when you spend $40 on eligible Blue Buffalo products.

Chewy: Buy three eligible products and get a fourth free. Its Frisco Christmas Snowman squeaky dog toy is also advertised for $5.99, regularly $9.99.

PetSmart: Buy one, get one 50% off on select collars, harnesses, and leashes through November 29. Also, use code EARLYBF15 and get 15% off eligible $49+ pickup or same-day orders.

Walmart: Discounts on pet beds, toys, and treats, including a two-pack of The Farmer's Dog crunchy biscuits for $18.20, down from $26.96.

My tip: Focus on things you already buy, especially treats, litter, and food. Check expiration dates and compare the price per ounce or pound before stocking up. A BOGO deal on an overpriced item isn't necessarily a bargain.

4. Holiday cards: Save 50% before Thanksgiving

Here's a category that can get expensive surprisingly fast, especially if you mail Christmas cards to dozens of friends and relatives.

Shutterfly is advertising 50% off holiday cards, plus free shipping on eligible card orders, with promo code EARLYBF. The promotion is part of its early Black Friday event, scheduled to end November 22.

Meanwhile, Minted is offering 20% off holiday cards and gifts with code EARLYBIRD26 through November 24.

Don't just compare the advertised discount. Create the same number of cards at two or three websites, then compare the final price after shipping, envelopes, and any personalization fees.

And order early. A great discount doesn't help much if your Christmas cards arrive after Christmas.

5. Mattresses and bedding: Hundreds off, but do your homework

A new mattress might not be the most exciting Black Friday purchase, but the potential savings can be substantial.

DreamCloud: Offering up to 60% off mattresses, including its popular Premier Hybrid. The queen-size Classic Hybrid is currently $699, and select purchases qualify for a free bedding bundle valued at $599.

Helix: Offering up to 30% off mattresses, with discounts varying by collection. Its popular Midnight Luxe queen mattress is approximately $1,874, down from $2,499.

Nectar: Advertising up to 50% off mattresses and up to 66% off bundles. Its Premier Memory Foam queen mattress is currently $999, compared with a listed price of $2,119.

Saatva: Offering up to $525 off a mattress during its early Black Friday sale. Its popular Classic queen mattress is $1,804, down from $2,229. The purchase also includes white-glove delivery and old mattress removal.

My tip: Compare the final price of the exact mattress size and model, along with the trial period, return fees, and warranty. And if your current mattress is still comfortable, consider waiting until Presidents Day, another major mattress-sale weekend.

6. Premium cookware: Save hundreds on kitchen upgrades

If you've been thinking about upgrading your pots and pans, this is a category worth watching.

Made In Cookware: Offering up to 40% off select cookware. Its 13-piece stainless steel set is $1,099.99, down from $1,488, saving $388. It also includes a free enameled cast iron Dutch oven valued at $329, while supplies last.

All-Clad: Its popular D3 Everyday seven-piece stainless steel cookware set is $449.99, down from $799.99, saving $350 (44% off). This particular offer runs through November 22 or while supplies last.

Caraway: Advertising up to 25% off sitewide for Black Friday, including its ceramic cookware, bakeware, and food storage products. Free shipping is available on orders of $90 or more.

GreenPan: Offering up to 75% off sitewide during its early Black Friday sale. Its Valencia Pro three-piece ceramic nonstick frying pan set is $129.99, compared with a suggested price of $259.99 — a 50% advertised discount.

My tip: Don't assume a giant cookware set is the best value. If you only need a frying pan or saucepan, compare individual pieces. Buying 13 pieces when you'll regularly use four isn't necessarily saving money.

7. Artificial Christmas trees: Big discounts before December

Yes, even Christmas trees go on sale for Black Friday.

Balsam Hill is advertising up to 50% off select artificial Christmas trees. And Amazon's holiday promotion includes savings of up to $500 on select artificial trees from Balsam Hill and Fraser Hill Farm.

That's potentially significant savings on premium pre-lit trees that can cost hundreds of dollars.

But there's a catch. If you don't need a new tree for this Christmas, you may find even deeper discounts during post-Christmas clearance.

My tip: Buy during Black Friday if you need the tree this season. Otherwise, consider waiting until December 26 or later, when retailers often discount remaining holiday inventory more aggressively.

8. Household tools: A surprisingly good time to stock your garage

Black Friday isn't just for fancy gadgets. It's also worth checking for everyday tools.

Home Depot and Lowe's traditionally promote tool bundles and holiday specials from brands such as Ryobi, DeWalt, Craftsman, and Kobalt.

But be careful with enormous tool sets advertised as hundreds of pieces. A 400-piece set might sound impressive, but some of those pieces could be screwdriver bits, sockets, or other small accessories.

My tip: Look at the actual contents, not just the piece count. And if you're buying cordless tools, compare battery sizes and whether the charger is included. From personal experience, I've discovered that a cheap tool without a battery can quickly become an expensive purchase.

Three ways to make these deals even better