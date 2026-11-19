Nearly 8.2 million Americans ages 12 to 21 are using AI to find mental health information, according to a RAND survey.

Chatbots offer convenient, low-cost access to information, but they can also provide misleading advice or encourage unhealthy reassurance-seeking.

A Rutgers expert explains how young people and their parents can approach AI as an educational resource without replacing professional mental healthcare.

Artificial intelligence is making it easier to find information about just about anything, including mental health. For young people who have questions about their emotions, symptoms or possible mental health conditions, chatbots can feel like an easy first place to turn.

According to a survey by RAND, approximately 8.2 million Americans ages 12 to 21, or nearly one in five, use AI for mental health information.

But while these tools can make information more accessible, experts warn that relying on chatbots for mental health guidance comes with some important risks.

Why young people are using AI – and what experts worry about

In a recent Rutgers University interview, Hannah Simon, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and medical director of the Brandt Behavioral Health Treatment Center and Retreat, explained why AI has become appealing to younger generations.

“Young adults have grown up using technology to navigate almost every aspect of their lives, so turning to AI for mental health questions is a natural extension of how they already go about seeking information,” Simon said in the interview.

“AI also offers what traditional mental health providers cannot: immediate, 24/7 and low-cost or free access to information with anonymity. For young adults hesitant to talk with parents or professionals, AI provides a private, nonjudgmental space to explore their questions.”

Access to traditional care can also be difficult. A shortage of mental health professionals, long waitlists, and limited insurance coverage can make getting an appointment expensive and frustrating.

Still, Simon cautions that AI isn't equipped to diagnose mental health conditions. Chatbots can deliver inaccurate information confidently, potentially leading young people to believe they have a particular condition based on a handful of symptoms.

They can also provide excessive reassurance, which may temporarily ease anxiety but reinforce unhealthy thought patterns over time.

What this means for consumers and parents

Simon recommends treating AI as an educational resource rather than a medical authority. Chatbots can help users learn about mental health terminology, explore coping strategies, and better understand treatment options. However, they shouldn't be used for self-diagnosis, medication decisions, or managing a mental health crisis.

She also encourages young people to verify important information through reputable organizations like the National Institute of Mental Health or qualified healthcare professionals. Sharing sensitive personal information with chatbots is another concern, as conversations may not be fully protected.

For parents, the best approach is to start a curious, nonjudgmental conversation about how their children are using AI. Rather than immediately discouraging it, parents can use those conversations to better understand what support their children may need.

As Simon explains, turning to AI isn't necessarily a warning sign. It could be an early indication that a young person is recognizing an emotional struggle and looking for help.