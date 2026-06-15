Shoppers could save up to 65% with this simple online shopping trick

Waiting to complete an online purchase could trigger discount emails worth as much as 65% off.

Beauty, fashion, furniture, travel, and subscription brands all follow different discount timelines after shoppers abandon their carts.

Knowing when retailers typically send offers can help consumers save money without spending extra time hunting for deals.

Many online shoppers have experienced the temptation to click "buy now" the moment they find something they want. But according to new research from Decodo, a little patience could pay off.

The company analyzed 1,500 products across 120 retailers in more than 40 countries throughout 2025 and found that many brands routinely send discounts to shoppers who leave items behind in their online carts. In some cases, those offers can be substantial, with savings reaching as high as 65%.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Gabriele Vitke, Product Marketing Team Lead at Decodo, who explained that these discounts are often part of a retailer's automated marketing strategy rather than a one-time promotion. That means shoppers who understand the timing behind cart abandonment emails may be able to use the system to their advantage and score a better deal without much extra effort.

What’s driving the discounts?

Vitke credits the predictability of these discounts to three things: margins, the speed with which shoppers’ intent changes, and inventory. Her insight: these tactics aren’t likely to come from company marketers.

When it comes to margins, Vitke explains that “fashion can afford to discount fast and deep.” On top of that, “a home goods retailer working on thin margins just can't, so it doesn't.”

“Then there's how fast the intent fades,” Vitke says. “A sweater you almost bought tonight isn't a sweater you might want next Tuesday, which is why impulse categories hit you within hours, and a couch purchase gets left alone.

“The third is whether the inventory rots. Travel inventory doesn't survive the week, so it moves in minutes. Furniture sits in a warehouse, so the brand waits too. Put those together, and you get timing that barely moves year to year. We started calling it a fingerprint.”

Breaking down the categories

Based on Decodo’s research, certain categories are more likely than others to offer shoppers discounts after they abandon their carts.

The findings show that subscription and meal kit brands are the most aggressive, often sending 40-65% off within hours of cart abandonment. However, luxury retailers rarely discount at all, while electronics brands may wait up to 72 hours before offering modest savings, if they offer anything.

According to Vitke, there's a strategy here. For meal kit companies, they know if they capture a customer, they’ll end up paying that amount back over time. For luxury retailers, there’s a different mindset.

“Net-a-Porter and the brand boutiques never discount, since a coupon would chip away at the brand,” Vitke said. “Electronics look quiet too, but the reason is margin, not prestige. Those retailers reprice constantly and just nudge you toward financing instead of a discount code.”

Tips for shoppers

If you want to make the most of this, Vitke has some practical tips when it comes to waiting for a discount: