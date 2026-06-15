Need to boost your credit score? Here's how

Paying down credit card balances is often the fastest way to improve a credit score.

Making every payment on time remains the single most important factor in most credit-scoring models.

Consumers should regularly review their credit reports for errors that could be dragging down their scores.

Credit scores are extremely important in everyday life. As interest rates remain elevated and lenders continue to scrutinize borrowers, maintaining a strong credit score has become more important than ever. A higher credit score can help consumers qualify for lower mortgage rates, better credit card offers, and more favorable loan terms.

While improving a credit score takes time, personal financial experts say there are several steps consumers can take to see meaningful progress.

Lower credit card utilization

One of the quickest ways to boost a credit score is to reduce credit card balances. Credit utilization—the percentage of available credit a consumer is using—accounts for a significant portion of many credit-scoring models.

Experts generally recommend keeping utilization below 30% of available credit, though staying under 10% can produce even better results.

For example, a consumer with a $10,000 credit limit should ideally keep balances below $3,000 and preferably under $1,000.

Pay every bill on time

Payment history is the largest factor affecting credit scores. A single late payment can remain on a credit report for up to seven years and may significantly lower a score.

Consumers who struggle to remember due dates may benefit from setting up automatic payments or calendar reminders. Even making the minimum payment can help avoid costly late fees that drag down your score.

Mistakes on credit reports are more common than many consumers realize. Incorrect account balances, payments mistakenly reported as late, or accounts that do not belong to the consumer can all hurt a credit score.

Consumers are entitled to free copies of their credit reports from the three major credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Reviewing those reports regularly can help identify problems before they become costly.

Any inaccuracies should be disputed promptly with the credit bureau and the creditor reporting the information.

Avoid closing old accounts

Many consumers assume closing unused credit cards will improve their credit profile. In reality, closing long-standing accounts can sometimes lower a credit score.

Older accounts help establish a longer credit history, and closing a card can also increase credit utilization by reducing total available credit.

Unless an account carries high fees or presents another problem, keeping it open may be beneficial.

Limit applications for new credit

Each time a consumer applies for a new loan or credit card, the lender may perform a hard inquiry on the credit report. Multiple inquiries within a short period can temporarily lower a score.

While consumers should not avoid applying for credit when necessary, experts recommend spacing out applications whenever possible.

Some consumers, particularly young adults or those rebuilding credit, may benefit from being added as an authorized user on a family member's credit card account.

If the primary cardholder has a strong payment history and low balances, that positive history may help improve the authorized user's credit profile.

However, the strategy can backfire if the primary account holder misses payments or carries excessive debt.

Be patient

Improving a credit score rarely happens overnight. While some actions, such as paying down balances, may produce results within a month or two, rebuilding credit after missed payments or financial setbacks can take much longer.

Financial counselors say the most effective approach is maintaining consistent habits: paying bills on time, keeping debt levels manageable, and monitoring credit reports regularly.

For consumers looking to improve their financial health, those habits can lead not only to higher credit scores but also to lower borrowing costs and greater financial flexibility over time.