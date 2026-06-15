Home Depot is offering free training for skilled trades jobs — here's how it works

Learn a trade for free: Home Depot's Path to Pro program offers free online training in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, construction, and jobsite safety.

Get connected to employers: Participants can join a job-matching network that helps connect skilled trades workers with contractors and hiring companies.

A college alternative: The program gives recent high school graduates and career changers a way to explore high-demand trades without taking on student loan debt.

For years, young Americans were told that a four-year college degree was the best path to a good-paying career. Today, that advice is being challenged as demand for electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, carpenters, and other skilled trades workers continues to surge.

Now, The Home Depot is trying to help address the shortage through its Path to Pro program, a free training and career-development initiative designed to connect job seekers with opportunities in the trades.

For those looking to start a new career, avoid student loan debt, or simply learn more about trade jobs, the program is definitely worth a closer look.

What is Path to Pro?

Path to Pro is a collection of free resources offered by The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation to help people explore, train for, and connect with careers in the skilled trades.

The program includes:

Free online training courses

Job networking opportunities

Scholarships for trade school students

Resources for high school students and career changers

Military transition programs for service members entering civilian careers

The goal is to help more Americans enter high-demand trades where employers are actively hiring.

Free training anyone can access

One of the biggest benefits is the free Path to Pro Skills Program.

The online training platform offers self-paced courses covering construction basics, jobsite safety, tool usage, building materials, communication skills, and introductions to popular trades including:

Electrical

Plumbing

HVAC

Painting

General construction

The training is available on demand, allowing students to complete lessons whenever their schedule permits. Some courses can be completed in as little as an hour, while others provide more in-depth instruction.

Connecting workers with employers

Training is only part of the equation.

The Path to Pro Network functions as a free job-matching platform where job seekers can create profiles and connect directly with contractors and businesses looking to hire skilled workers. Employers can post jobs and review candidate qualifications through the network.

According to Home Depot, the network includes more than 100,000 candidates seeking trades jobs and thousands of hiring professionals.

Why skilled trades are getting attention

Part of the interest comes from simple economics, as many trade careers require significantly less schooling than a traditional bachelor's degree while offering competitive wages and strong job demand.

Another big part of the equation is the simple fact that college is not for everyone, and some young workers would be much more satisfied working in a trade, especially one that will not by swallowed up by AI automation in the future.

Home Depot cites ongoing labor shortages throughout construction and the skilled trades as another reason the industry continues to recruit aggressively.

The company also points to growing demand as older workers retire and fewer young people enter trade careers.

Tips to consider before pursuing a trade career