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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 15

Several Ford vehicles have made this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Great Dane Trailers — NHTSA Recall ID 26V383000

Issue: Liftgate Deck Pins May Break

MakeModelModel Years
GREAT DANECHAMPION2026

International Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V382000

Issue: Delayed Brake Release/FMVSS 121

MakeModelModel Years
INTERNATIONALHV2026–2027

Vermeer Manufacturing Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V379000

Issue: Hydraulic Jack May Extend Unexpectedly

MakeModelModel Years
VERMEERBC1800XL2002–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V372000

Issue: Instrument Cluster May Go Blank on Start-Up/FMVSS 101

MakeModelModel Years
LINCOLNNAVIGATOR2019
FORDMUSTANG2019
LINCOLNMKX2019

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V371000

Issue: Vehicle Rollaway Risk

MakeModelModel Years
FORDEXPLORER2024

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V370000

Issue: Instrument Cluster Failure/FMVSS 102

MakeModelModel Years
FORDF-1502017

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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