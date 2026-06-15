Digital detox vacations are booming this Summer: How to unplug without ruining your trip

Travelers are unplugging: More people are seeking "digital detox" vacations to escape screens, social media, and constant notifications.

Cheaper trips often work best: Cabins, campgrounds, state parks, and small towns naturally encourage less screen time and lower travel costs.

Start small: Set phone-free hours, plan offline activities, and limit screen use instead of trying to disconnect completely.

For years, vacations were supposed to help us relax. But somewhere along the way, many travelers started bringing their stress with them.

Instead of disconnecting, we're checking work emails from the beach, scrolling social media while sitting around a campfire, and spending hours staring at screens while supposedly taking a break from everyday life.

Now a growing number of travelers are pushing back as interest in "digital detox" vacations is surging as people look for ways to escape constant notifications, social media feeds, and the pressure of always being available.

According to data shared by rail booking platform TrainPal, searches for "digital detox" have risen dramatically this year as travelers seek slower, simpler trips focused on rest and presence rather than screen time.

The trend comes as many Americans admit their digital habits may be taking a toll. Nearly half of adults ages 18 to 34 say their online behavior negatively affects their well-being, helping fuel interest in vacations designed specifically to encourage unplugging.

The good news? You don't need an expensive wellness retreat or a luxury resort to benefit from a digital detox. In many cases, the best digital detox vacations are also among the most affordable.

Why travelers are choosing to unplug

The appeal is simple. Phones have become alarm clocks, cameras, entertainment centers, GPS devices, shopping tools, workstations, and social hubs all rolled into one.

The downside is that many people rarely experience a moment when they're completely disconnected. That constant stimulation can make it difficult to relax, sleep, focus, or fully enjoy time with friends and family.

A digital detox vacation aims to reverse that by intentionally reducing screen use and encouraging travelers to engage with their surroundings.

Rather than documenting every moment online, the goal is to actually experience those moments.

Even a weekend away can help people reset unhealthy habits and return home feeling more refreshed.

The cheapest digital detox destinations are often the best

One surprising aspect of the trend is that many digital detox vacations cost less than traditional trips.

Rural destinations, state parks, cabins, campgrounds, lake houses, and small towns naturally encourage travelers to slow down.

They're also often significantly cheaper than major tourist destinations.

According to Airbnb's summer travel trends, many travelers are choosing closer-to-home destinations this year, partly because they offer lower costs and less stress.

Instead of flying across the country, some families are opting for:

State park cabins

Camping trips

Mountain towns

Lakeside rentals

National forest campgrounds

Rural Airbnb properties

Many of these locations have another built-in advantage: spotty cell service.

When scrolling isn't an option, unplugging becomes much easier.

Start with a realistic goal

One reason many digital detox attempts fail is because travelers try to quit technology completely, like 100% cold turkey.

Instead, decide what you're hoping to achieve and build your plan around that

For example, do you want to:

Spend more time with family?

Reduce stress?

Improve sleep?

Take a break from social media?

Reconnect with nature?

Having a clear objective helps shape the trip and makes your success easier to measure.

For example, if you’re looking to improve your connection with your spouse or kids, you might prioritize board games, hiking, and shared meals. Conversely, if you’re more focused on reducing stress you might prefer reading, meditation, or yoga.

Pro tip: Consider starting with a "phone curfew." Instead of eliminating phone use entirely, establish specific hours when devices are off limits. For example, no phones during meals, hikes, or after 8 p.m. This feels far less restrictive while still reducing your screen exposure significantly.

Replace screen time with something better

One of the biggest mistakes travelers make is simply putting their phone away and hoping for the best. Without an alternative activity, boredom often sends people right back to their screens.

Experts recommend planning offline activities ahead of time. Popular options include things like hiking, fishing, reading, journaling, photography, biking, yoga, and card/board games.

The goal isn't to stay busy every single minute. But rather it's to have enough meaningful activities available that scrolling becomes less appealing.

Pro tip: Choose lodging with limited Wi-Fi. If temptation is a concern, pick accommodations where internet access is intentionally limited or unavailable. Many cabins and campgrounds now market this as a feature rather than a drawback.

Tell people you're going offline

Many travelers remain tethered to their devices because they worry about missing messages.

A simple solution is to set expectations before leaving. Tell friends, family, and coworkers that you'll have limited access to your phone.

You can also:

Set an email auto-response

Enable Do Not Disturb mode

Create an emergency contact plan

Designate a specific check-in time each day

Once people know you're unavailable, the pressure to constantly monitor your phone often disappears or dissipates.

Pro tip: Make sure you pack plenty of the good ol’ fashioned analog entertainment. Stuff like books, magazines, puzzles, playing cards, and travel games provide easy alternatives when you encounter some downtime.

Use technology strategically

Ironically, if you use technology the right way, it can actually help support a digital detox.

Specifically, before you leave home, try a few of these options:

Download maps for offline use

Save travel reservations

Download music playlists

Screenshot important directions

Save emergency contact information

This allows you to access essential information without repeatedly reconnecting to the internet.

Many travelers also temporarily remove social media apps from their phones before departure. The inconvenience of reinstalling and remembering usernames and passwords can help to keep you off the apps that encourage scrolling.

Pro tip: Bring an actual camera if you still own one. Many people reach for their phones to take photos and then get distracted by notifications. A basic digital camera allows you to capture memories without opening social media.

The goal isn't perfection

Using your phone to navigate, check weather forecasts, or contact family members isn't failure. The real objective is reducing the mindless screen time and becoming more present during your vacation.

If that means checking your phone once a day instead of once every ten minutes, that's still a win. In a world where we're constantly connected, even a small break from screens can feel surprisingly refreshing.

Pro tip: Try a 24-hour challenge first. You don't need a week-long retreat. A single day without social media or non-essential screen use can provide many of the same benefits.