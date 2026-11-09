The hottest Christmas toys of 2026? 7 toys showing early signs of taking off

Some old favorites are getting new life this Christmas, including Tickle Me Elmo, Furby, Polly Pocket, and Pokémon.

We compared 2026 holiday toy lists, new releases, retailer demand signals, and nostalgia search data to find seven toys worth watching.

Instead of panic-buying early, learn the regular price now and watch availability so you'll know when to grab a deal and when waiting could backfire.

Every Christmas seems to have one. Cabbage Patch Kids. Tickle Me Elmo. Furby. Zhu Zhu Pets. The toy every kid suddenly wants and every parent suddenly can't find.

So, can we figure out the hot Christmas toys of 2026 before the holiday shopping frenzy really gets going? Maybe.

This isn't rocket science, and nobody knows which toy will be sitting on shelves in December and which one will suddenly be selling for twice the price online. But there are some interesting clues already.

A new analysis from PlayFame looked at which childhood toys are generating the most nostalgia-driven searches in 2026. Barbie topped the list, followed by Beanie Babies and Furby. Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Strawberry Shortcake, and My Little Pony also ranked among the top 10.

We compared the nostalgia findings with 2026 holiday toy lists, new releases, and current retailer demand signals to see which toys and brands keep popping up.

And there's a generational twist to this that’s interesting. Some of the kids who desperately wanted many of these toys decades ago are now the parents doing the Christmas shopping.

Here are seven toys we're watching.

1. Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max — about $30

If you're old enough to remember the original Tickle Me Elmo craze, here's something that'll make you feel ancient:

That was 30 years ago.

The original became the impossible-to-find Christmas toy of 1996. Now Elmo is back for another generation with Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max, an 18-inch interactive plush that laughs, moves, and reacts when kids play with him.

The Toy Insider included Giggle Max among its hottest toys for 2026. And there's another perfectly timed dose of nostalgia: Tickle Me Elmo is a finalist for the 2026 National Toy Hall of Fame.

Why we're watching it: Tickle Me Elmo is a very nostalgic toy and is still a character that most kids know. Now we have a new version that comes with a fairly affordable $30 price tag on Amazon making it the perfect storm to be a hot toy.

Shopping move: Make sure you don't pay a premium just because you remember 1996. Keep an eye on the normal price and inventory. If Elmo starts to be harder to find as we near Christmas, grabbing it in the $40 range and crossing it off your list may be the smart move, as opposed to waiting to maybe save an extra $5.

2. Pokémon 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box

Here's another anniversary that may make parents check the calendar and contemplate their age. Pokémon turns 30 in 2026.

Amazon included the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box on its 2026 Toys We Love. It's on sale right now for $59.99, but good luck ever getting it at that price. On the Amazon product page, they direct shoppers to a “Request Invitation” option for a chance to purchase it at that price, a system it uses for high-demand products with limited quantities.

Most other retailers are asking upwards of $100, with many eBay listings going for $110 or more.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is also a finalist for the 2026 National Toy Hall of Fame, giving it some new attention and adding to the popularity.

Why we're watching it: A major anniversary + kids + adult collectors + signs of limited availability is a pretty good recipe for VERY strong holiday demand.

Shopping move: Inventory is already tight on this hot toy. As it gets tighter and third-party prices start climbing even more, keep in mind that paying an inflated resale price now doesn't mean the toy won't be restocked before Christmas. So be sure to check major retailers regularly before paying a premium price.

3. KPop Demon Hunters singing dolls — about $50

Not everything on this list was sitting under a Christmas tree 30 years ago.

KPop Demon Hunters merchandise is getting a big holiday push, including singing fashion dolls based on the HUNTR/X characters.

The dolls are showing up on 2026 holiday toy lists and at major retailers at around $50.

Why we're watching it: This is the opposite of Elmo. Instead of nostalgia, you've got a current entertainment phenomenon turning into an affordable, highly giftable toy.

Shopping move: Pay attention to which character your kid actually wants. With character-based toys, one version can become difficult to find while another sits on the shelf until February.

4. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play Training House with Pikachu — about $70

Start with LEGO. Add Pokémon. Then add Pikachu.

You can probably see where this is going.

The LEGO Pokémon SMART Play Training House with Pikachu combines two enormously popular toy brands with interactive SMART Play technology. Amazon included it among its 2026 holiday toy picks, and it's selling for around $70 at major retailers.

Why we're watching it: LEGO and Pokémon each appeal to kids and adult collectors. Put them together during Pokémon's 30th anniversary and you've got a toy with a pretty wide potential audience.

Shopping move: This is one I'd price-watch while inventory is plentiful rather than automatically paying full price right now. A decent Black Friday discount could be worth waiting for, as long as availability stays strong.

5. Polly Pocket — especially the collaborations

Remember Polly Pocket? Apparently, plenty of other people do, too.

PlayFame's analysis puts Polly Pocket fifth among the most-searched nostalgic toys, with 1,960 monthly searches across the terms it analyzed.

Now the brand is getting another dose of attention. Polly Pocket is a finalist for the 2026 National Toy Hall of Fame, while new collaborations are landing on holiday lists, including a Polly Pocket x Peanuts Collector Compact featured on Amazon for $53.

Why we're watching it: This may be the best example of the nostalgia effect. Some adults who carried Polly Pocket around as kids are now shopping for their own children and collectors may want them for themselves.

Shopping move: Pay closer attention to special collaborations and limited edition sets than the ordinary Polly Pocket sets. Those are the versions that typically attract the most attention from both kids and collectors.

6. Furby is back — and it's met KPop Demon Hunters

If you had “Furby meets KPop Demon Hunters” on your 2026 bingo card, congratulations.

Furby ranked third in PlayFame's nostalgia analysis, generating 2,660 monthly searches across the terms it studied.

And Furby isn't just living in parents' memories. Hasbro continues to sell the toys, including smaller Furblets, and 2026 has produced an unlikely crossover called KPop Demon Hunters Furblets.

It's basically 1990s nostalgia colliding head-on with 2026 pop culture.

Why we're watching it: Parents know Furby. Kids know KPop Demon Hunters. That's two audiences wrapped into one relatively inexpensive toy.

Shopping move: Some Furblets are around $15, putting them squarely in stocking-stuffer territory. Lower-priced toys can disappear quickly because shoppers don't have to think very hard before tossing one into the cart.

7. Bluey's Light & Surprise Heeler House — about $160

Finally, there's the big present. The Bluey's Light & Surprise Heeler House costs around $160 and landed on The Toy Insider's 2026 Hot 20 list.

That's a very different Christmas purchase from a $15 Furblet. This is the kind of toy that could become the big box sitting behind the Christmas tree.

Why we're watching it: Bluey's popularity + a centerpiece-style toy + prominent placement on an industry hot-toy list.

Shopping move: At $160, don't automatically buy it in early November because somebody called it “hot.” A 20% holiday discount would save you a solid $30. Watch both inventory and price before deciding when to pull the trigger.

Don't turn a hot-toy prediction into a panic purchase

Here's the most important part: It's still early November.

If all seven of these toys are readily available on Dec. 15, great. Nobody gets a prize for paying full price two months early. Instead, use early hot-toy lists as a warning system.

If your kid mentions one of these toys, find out what it normally costs now. Take a screenshot. Set a price alert. Check inventory periodically.

Then, if it drops 20% for Black Friday and shelves are still full, you've got a legitimate deal. If inventory starts disappearing before Thanksgiving, waiting three more weeks to save $5 might suddenly look like a very risky bet.