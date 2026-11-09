How ConsumerAffairs uses cookies

This website utilizes technologies such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as for analytics, personalization, and targeted advertising. To learn more, view the following link:

We're there for consumers when it counts — with the right information, right on time.

Donate to our work

Kristen Dalli

Independent journalism since 1998

Kyle James

70,000+ consumer news stories published

Mark Huffman

Your support helps us invest in our mission to empower consumers to make informed decisions.

ConsumerAffairs is a for-profit company. Your contribution is not tax deductible.

For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Senior Health and Wellness

Where are America's least lonely seniors? New study reveals the top states

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A study ranks states by social connection for seniors, highlighting Utah and Hawaii as leaders. Explore ways to combat loneliness among older adults.

Utah ranks first and California makes the top five, but experts say where you live matters less than staying connected

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google

  • Utah leads the rankings: Just 21% of residents 65 and older live alone, and only 7.6% report frequent mental distress.

  • Hawaii has the fewest seniors living alone: Only 19.2% of older residents live by themselves, according to the analysis.

  • Small steps can make a difference: Regular phone calls, community activities, and free local resources can help older adults stay connected.

Growing older often brings big changes. Retirement, losing a spouse, health problems, and having family members move away can all make it harder to stay socially connected.

But some states appear to have stronger conditions for older residents than others.

A new study from legal experts at The Elder Justice Firm ranked states based on several factors related to social connection among adults 65 and older.

Researchers examined how many seniors live alone, their marital status, reported mental distress, and access to home broadband internet.

Utah came out on top, followed by Hawaii and Delaware.

The 10 states where seniors appear most socially connected

According to the study, these states ranked highest overall:

  1. Utah

  2. Hawaii

  3. Delaware

  4. California

  5. Idaho

  6. South Carolina

  7. New Hampshire

  8. New Jersey

  9. Minnesota

  10. Alaska

A few of the findings stood out in particular:

  • Utah: Only 21% of seniors live alone, while 7.6% report frequent mental distress.

  • Hawaii: Just 19.2% of older residents live alone, the lowest percentage among the states studied.

  • California: Ranked fourth, with 91.4% of seniors having home broadband access.

  • Minnesota: Had the lowest reported rate of frequent mental distress among the top 10 states, at 7%.

There's an important distinction, though, that’s worth mentioning. The study didn't directly measure how lonely seniors feel. Living alone doesn't automatically mean someone is lonely, and living with family doesn't guarantee meaningful companionship.

The rankings also don't establish that living arrangements or internet access cause better mental health.

Why loneliness deserves attention

According to the National Institute on Aging, loneliness and social isolation are associated with increased risks of depression, heart disease, and cognitive decline.

Older adults can be particularly vulnerable after losing a spouse, developing mobility problems, or experiencing hearing or vision loss. And sometimes the warning signs aren't obvious. Someone might still attend family gatherings but feel disconnected the rest of the week.

That's why experts emphasize the importance of regular, meaningful interactions rather than simply having people nearby.

5 simple ways seniors and families can fight loneliness

The good news is that staying connected doesn't have to cost much money. Here are five practical suggestions based on guidance from the National Institute on Aging.

  1. Make phone calls a regular habit: Instead of waiting for holidays or birthdays, schedule a standing weekly call with a friend, sibling, or adult child. Even a short conversation gives everyone something to look forward to.

  2. Check your local senior center or library: Many offer free or low-cost exercise classes, book clubs, games, and social activities. You don't necessarily need to commit to a weekly program. Start by attending one event.

  3. Volunteer a few hours a month: Libraries, food banks, animal shelters, and community organizations often welcome older volunteers. It's an opportunity to meet people while doing something meaningful.

  4. Make technology easier, not more frustrating: Video calls can help families stay connected, especially when relatives live far away. If technology is intimidating, ask a family member to set up a one-touch video calling option or check whether your library offers free technology classes.

  5. Find free local support: The federal government's Eldercare Locator can connect older adults and caregivers with nearby services, including transportation assistance, senior centers, and community programs. Visit eldercare.acl.gov or call 800-677-1116.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes