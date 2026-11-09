Where are America's least lonely seniors? New study reveals the top states

Utah leads the rankings: Just 21% of residents 65 and older live alone, and only 7.6% report frequent mental distress.

Hawaii has the fewest seniors living alone: Only 19.2% of older residents live by themselves, according to the analysis.

Small steps can make a difference: Regular phone calls, community activities, and free local resources can help older adults stay connected.

Growing older often brings big changes. Retirement, losing a spouse, health problems, and having family members move away can all make it harder to stay socially connected.

But some states appear to have stronger conditions for older residents than others.

A new study from legal experts at The Elder Justice Firm ranked states based on several factors related to social connection among adults 65 and older.

Researchers examined how many seniors live alone, their marital status, reported mental distress, and access to home broadband internet.

Utah came out on top, followed by Hawaii and Delaware.

The 10 states where seniors appear most socially connected

According to the study, these states ranked highest overall:

Utah Hawaii Delaware California Idaho South Carolina New Hampshire New Jersey Minnesota Alaska

A few of the findings stood out in particular:

Utah: Only 21% of seniors live alone, while 7.6% report frequent mental distress.

Hawaii: Just 19.2% of older residents live alone, the lowest percentage among the states studied.

California: Ranked fourth, with 91.4% of seniors having home broadband access.

Minnesota: Had the lowest reported rate of frequent mental distress among the top 10 states, at 7%.

There's an important distinction, though, that’s worth mentioning. The study didn't directly measure how lonely seniors feel. Living alone doesn't automatically mean someone is lonely, and living with family doesn't guarantee meaningful companionship.

The rankings also don't establish that living arrangements or internet access cause better mental health.

Why loneliness deserves attention

According to the National Institute on Aging, loneliness and social isolation are associated with increased risks of depression, heart disease, and cognitive decline.

Older adults can be particularly vulnerable after losing a spouse, developing mobility problems, or experiencing hearing or vision loss. And sometimes the warning signs aren't obvious. Someone might still attend family gatherings but feel disconnected the rest of the week.

That's why experts emphasize the importance of regular, meaningful interactions rather than simply having people nearby.

5 simple ways seniors and families can fight loneliness

The good news is that staying connected doesn't have to cost much money. Here are five practical suggestions based on guidance from the National Institute on Aging.