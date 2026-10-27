Amazon's invitation-only toy sales could be a sign of what's coming this Christmas

Amazon is making shoppers request invitations: The hard-to-find NeeDoh Teenie 10-Pack is available through an invitation-only purchasing system.

Getting selected isn't guaranteed: Shoppers must request an invitation, watch their email, and complete their purchase within 72 hours if chosen.

Other hot Christmas toys could be next: While no expansion is confirmed, shoppers should know regular retail prices and avoid overpriced resale listings.

Remember the days when buying a hot Christmas toy meant getting up early, standing in line, and hoping the store hadn't sold out?

Amazon is now using a different approach: You might have to request permission to buy one.

The latest example is the NeeDoh Teenie 10-Pack, a collection of colorful, squishy sensory toys that has become very difficult to find as the holiday shopping season heats up.

Instead of simply clicking "Add to Cart," shoppers must request an invitation and wait to see whether Amazon offers them a chance to buy. It's a system worth understanding now, especially if you have a child or grandchild asking for one of this year's hottest toys.

How Amazon's invitation-only shopping works

The process is fairly straightforward:

Find the eligible product on Amazon. Instead of a normal purchase button, you’ll see a "Request Invite" option.

Request an invitation. This doesn't mean you've purchased the item or secured a reservation.

Watch your email. If you’re lucky enough to be selected, Amazon will send you a link via email with instructions to complete your purchase.

Don't miss the deadline. If you get the email, you’ll have exactly 72 hours to purchase the toy.

Amazon doesn't disclose exactly how it chooses which shoppers receive invitations. The process isn't necessarily first-come, first-served, and requesting an invitation doesn't guarantee you'll get a chance to buy.

Interestingly, Amazon says they’re doing it to ensure that “genuine customers” get the opportunity to buy them and so they don’t all go to resellers looking to make a quick profit.

Why NeeDoh toys are suddenly so difficult to find

NeeDoh isn't a new toy. The squishy sensory products have been around for years, but social media has helped turn them into one of 2026's biggest toy crazes.

Some stores have experienced rapid sellouts, purchase limits, and customers lining up for restocks. The shortage has also attracted resellers charging substantially more than regular retail prices.

That makes invitation-only sales appealing to shoppers who would rather wait for a legitimate opportunity to buy than pay an inflated price on a resale marketplace.

Other hot toys that have gone “invite only” on Amazon recently include:

Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box – $59.99

NeeDoh Squishmas Advent Calendar – $29.99

NeeDoh Nice Cube Swirl – $9.99

Could other popular Christmas toys get the same treatment?

Possibly, although there's no confirmation that Amazon plans to expand invitation-only purchasing to specific additional toys this holiday season.

The conditions that make these products attractive are already developing as Target's 2026 holiday toy list emphasizes sensory toys, collectibles, surprise-unboxing products, and popular licensed characters.

And retailers are seeing particularly strong interest in squishy toys and other inexpensive collectibles that can become overnight sensations on social media.

If another toy suddenly becomes impossible to find, an invitation-based sale is how retailers could manage their limited inventory. But don’t assume every popular toy will be sold this way.

Four ways to avoid overpaying for a hot Christmas toy