Airplane etiquette is testing travelers' patience on flights

42% of Americans say airplane passenger behavior has gotten worse over the past five years.

Loud conversations, music, and videos without headphones rank as the biggest in-flight annoyance.

Most travelers favor a little more courtesy, including checking before reclining and waiting their turn to exit.

Flying can be stressful enough without having to deal with inconsiderate passengers. From loud phone conversations to arguments over armrests and reclining seats, airplane etiquette has become a popular topic of debate among travelers.

Now, a new survey suggests that many Americans feel passenger behavior is heading in the wrong direction. According to research commissioned by The Points Guy (TPG), 42% of Americans believe airplane etiquette has gotten worse over the past five years.

Interestingly, respondents were more likely to blame fellow passengers than airlines for the problem. The findings also reveal where travelers agree, where opinions differ, and which common airplane behaviors are most likely to irritate the people sitting nearby.

How the survey was conducted

The research was conducted by YouGov and commissioned by The Points Guy. Researchers surveyed more than 2,500 U.S. adults in a nationally representative survey designed to understand public opinions about travel and some of the most common airplane etiquette questions.

Participants were asked about a range of situations travelers regularly encounter, including seat reclining, armrest sharing, noise levels, appropriate clothing, window shade preferences, and the proper way to exit an airplane.

The survey also explored how Americans feel about passenger behavior overall and who they believe is most responsible when airplane etiquette falls short.

What the findings mean for travelers

One of the clearest takeaways was that noise is a bigger problem for travelers than many other common airplane annoyances. In fact, 27% of respondents said loud conversations or passengers playing music and videos without headphones were their biggest in-flight irritation.

Another 21% pointed to passengers reclining their seats too far back or without warning. When it comes to reclining, 51% said it's acceptable in economy as long as passengers check behind them first.

However, the debate over armrests remains less settled: just 11% believe middle-seat passengers should automatically get both armrests, while 31% think everyone should share equally.

There was more agreement about getting off the plane. Nearly two-thirds (65%) said passengers should exit row by row, starting at the front, rather than moving ahead whenever an opening appears.

Perhaps most tellingly, 52% blamed passengers themselves for poor airplane behavior. Only 8% pointed to airline policies as the main culprit.

For consumers, the findings suggest that improving the flying experience doesn't necessarily require more airline rules. Simple gestures, like using headphones, checking before reclining, and waiting your turn to exit, could make a noticeable difference for everyone sharing a cabin.