How ConsumerAffairs uses cookies

This website utilizes technologies such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as for analytics, personalization, and targeted advertising. To learn more, view the following link:

We're there for consumers when it counts — with the right information, right on time.

Donate to our work

Kristen Dalli

Independent journalism since 1998

Kyle James

70,000+ consumer news stories published

Mark Huffman

Your support helps us invest in our mission to empower consumers to make informed decisions.

ConsumerAffairs is a for-profit company. Your contribution is not tax deductible.

For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of November 09

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed about the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including Hyundai and Spencer Manufacturing issues affecting safety features.

Hyundai and Spencer models are part of this week's auto recall roundup

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Spencer Manufacturing, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V729000

Issue: Touch Screen Display May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
Product details not yet available.

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V728000

Issue: Air Bags & Seat Belt Pretensioners May Not Deploy in a Crash

MakeModelModel Years
Product details not yet available.

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes