Walmart is bringing drone delivery to more communities

Walmart is adding 300 new drone delivery sites through a multi-year agreement with Zipline.

The retailer has already completed more than two million drone deliveries since launching its partnership with Zipline in 2021.

Eligible shoppers can order tens of thousands of items and potentially receive them in as little as 30 minutes.

Waiting for a delivery isn't always convenient, especially when you only need one or two things. Walmart is looking to make those quick shopping trips even easier by expanding its drone delivery service to more communities across the country.

The retailer announced a new multi-year agreement with drone delivery company Zipline. Through the partnership, Walmart plans to add 300 new drone delivery sites nationwide, with the possibility of expanding the network even further.

The announcement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies that began in 2021. So far, Walmart says its drone delivery program has completed more than two million deliveries, making it the largest retail drone delivery operation in the country.

“We see customers try drone delivery for the novelty and then continue to come back to it for the convenience when they need something in minutes,” Greg Cathey, senior vice president, eCommerce Fulfillment Transformation, Walmart, said in a news release.

“Walmart’s stores put us close to the communities we serve. With Zipline, we can build on that proximity and bring this fast delivery option to even more customers across the country.”

How the expanded service will work

The additional locations will give more customers access to a delivery option designed to get everyday purchases to their homes in a matter of minutes. According to Walmart, tens of thousands of eligible items will be available, with some orders arriving in as little as 30 minutes.

The service is intended for smaller, immediate shopping needs. That could mean ordering a forgotten ingredient while preparing dinner, grabbing coffee creamer after running out, or getting a few last-minute items before heading out.

The delivery process is relatively straightforward. Customers can open the Walmart app or visit Walmart.com, and if their address falls within the service area, they'll see drone delivery as an option.

From there, they can add products to their cart, check out, and track their order as it makes its way to their home. Deliveries can be dropped off in a front yard, backyard, or driveway. Eligible customers can also order through the Zipline app.

Zipline's delivery system uses a drone that stays approximately 330 feet above the ground while a separate package pod descends to deliver the order on a tether.

What this means for Walmart shoppers

For consumers, the biggest potential benefit is having another option when they need something quickly. Rather than making a separate trip to the store or waiting for a traditional delivery window, eligible customers may be able to get a handful of items delivered in about half an hour.

Walmart already offers several same-day delivery options, including Express delivery within an hour, on-demand delivery in as little as three hours, and scheduled delivery windows. Drone delivery adds another choice for shoppers who need just a few things as quickly as possible.

However, the service won't automatically be available to everyone. Customers will need to live within an eligible delivery area to use it, and availability will depend on their address.

As Walmart adds more sites through its agreement with Zipline, more households could eventually have access to this faster way of getting everyday essentials.