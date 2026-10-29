The hidden danger of shopping for Christmas too early: The 'one more gift' trap

Early shopping can backfire: More time to find deals also means more opportunities to overspend and bust your holiday budget.

October purchases are easy to forget: Gifts bought months apart can feel like separate expenses, even though they're part of the same holiday budget.

Know when to stop: We breakdown six simple shopping rules that can help you avoid spending more than you planned.

It's late October, and you're feeling pretty good about yourself. You just found the perfect Christmas gift for your daughter. It was on sale, you bought it early, and you've officially crossed one person off your holiday shopping list.

Then November rolls around, and you spot something else she'd absolutely love. It's only $25. What's the harm, right?

By mid-December, you've added a sweatshirt, a few more stocking stuffers, and one last gift that was simply too good to pass up. Suddenly, that $75 Christmas gift has turned into $200 worth of presents.

Welcome to the “one more gift” trap, one of the sneakiest ways holiday shopping can blow up your budget.

Shopping early is supposed to be smart. It gives you time to compare prices, spread out expenses, and avoid last-minute panic buying. But what if that head start simply gives you three months to keep spending?

I asked Bill Schultheis, director of financial planning at Edelman Financial Engines, whether early Christmas shopping can actually backfire.

His answer? Yes — especially when shoppers treat early purchases as a head start rather than part of a fixed budget.

Here are six practical ways to avoid the trap.

1. Beware of 'October amnesia'

Remember that $60 sweater you bought for Mom in October? By December, you might barely remember buying it.

Schultheis says holiday purchases spread across several months don't necessarily feel like one big spending decision. Instead, they can make it easy to underestimate how much you've already spent.

The fix is to keep a simple photo inventory of the gifts you’ve bought.

Every time you buy a Christmas present, just snap a quick pic of it and save it in a photo album on your phone. Also, try to include the price in the photo when possible. Then before you buy anything else for that person, scroll through what you've already purchased them.

Seeing the actual gift is a way better reminder than the impossible task of trying to remember what you bought six weeks ago.

And don't forget about gifts you've ordered online but haven't received yet. Just save a screenshot of the order confirmation so those purchases don't slip through the cracks.

2. Set a 'done shopping' rule

This might be the most useful Christmas shopping rule you'll ever adopt. Once you've purchased enough gifts for someone, you're done. Seriously. Done.

Schultheis recommends deciding what “enough” means before you start shopping.

Maybe it's $100 for your spouse, $75 for a sibling, or three gifts per child. Once you reach that limit, cross the person off your list. Otherwise, it's easy to keep redefining “enough” whenever you find something else they'd love.

The fix is to use the one-in, one-out rule.

Say you bought Dad a $50 sweater in October. Then in November, you find a $50 tool he'd like even more.

Instead of buying both, return the sweater and buy the tool. You can also exchange the original gift or give it to someone else on your list.

As Schultheis points out, finding a better gift doesn't necessarily mean adding another gift. Think gift replacement, not gift addition.

3. Don't let 'limited edition' hijack your wallet

Holiday retailers know how to create fake urgency. Limited-edition colors. Exclusive Christmas collections. Seasonal products that might disappear before Thanksgiving.

Suddenly, something you weren't even considering becomes a must-have.

Schultheis says these products can shift your thinking from “Do I want this?” to “Do I need to buy this before it disappears?”

The fix for this is to ask the six-month question.

Before buying something because it's limited edition, ask yourself: Would I still want this if it were available six months from now?

If the answer is no, you're probably more excited about the possibility of missing out than the product itself. Give yourself 24 hours to reconsider before actually buying it.

Yes, it might sell out. But missing something you never planned to buy isn't necessarily a bad thing.

4. Don't confuse smaller payments with smaller spending

Let's say your Christmas budget is $1,500. You spend $500 in October, $500 in November, and $500 in December.

That probably feels less painful than spending $1,500 during one frantic shopping weekend. And spreading purchases across paychecks can make expenses easier to manage.

But as Schultheis points out, the total is still $1,500.

So while spreading out purchases can reduce the psychological sting of spending, it can also make it easier to lose track of the overall cost.

The fix is to create a separate holiday spending fund.

Decide on your total Christmas budget and set that money aside in a dedicated savings account or spending category. Every holiday purchase comes out of that amount, whether you shop in October or December.

If you use a credit card, subtract the purchase from your holiday fund immediately so you're not accidentally counting that money twice.

When the holiday fund is empty, you're finished.

5. Don't fall for the 'buy now before prices rise' excuse

Inflation has given shoppers another reason to start buying early. What if that toy costs more in December? What if you miss the best deal?

According to Edelman Financial Engines' 2026 Financial Confidence Report, nearly four in 10 Americans surveyed said they'd made a major purchase sooner than planned because they feared prices would rise.

The finding isn't specific to holiday shopping, but it shows how inflation anxiety can influence buying decisions.

Schultheis says it's important to distinguish between making a thoughtful purchase and reacting to fear of missing out.

The fix is to set price alerts instead of panic-buying.

For Amazon products, tools like Alexa for Shopping, CamelCamelCamel, and Keepa can help you check price histories and set alerts.

Say a coffee maker is advertised for $79, marked down from $119. Sounds great, but if it regularly sells for $75, there's probably no reason to rush.

Instead, set an alert for the price you're willing to pay. Let the deal come to you rather than repeatedly checking prices or buying out of fear.

6. Give yourself a Christmas shopping expiration date

You've finished your list. You're under budget. Life is good.

Then an email arrives announcing a flash sale. Or you see a gift guide featuring something your husband would love. Suddenly, you're shopping again.

Schultheis says early shopping becomes less helpful when it simply extends the spending season.

The fix is to go on a holiday shopping blackout. Pick a date when you're officially finished buying gifts. Maybe it's December 15th. Maybe it's the end of Cyber Monday.

Once your list is complete, unsubscribe from promotional emails, mute retailer notifications, and stop browsing gift guides. You can even temporarily remove shopping apps from your phone until after Christmas.

It's much harder to impulse-buy another Christmas present when you're no longer looking for one.