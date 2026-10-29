DoorDash is buying Instacart for $17 billion — will grocery delivery get cheaper?

DoorDash plans to buy Instacart for about $17 billion : The move combines two major delivery platforms.

A single membership could replace DashPass and Instacart+: However, consumers should know that official pricing hasn't been announced.

Nothing changes immediately: The deal requires approvals and isn't expected to close until late 2027 or early 2028.

If you use DoorDash for takeout and Instacart for groceries, a big change could be coming your way.

DoorDash announced that it plans to acquire Instacart for approximately $17 billion, bringing two of the biggest delivery platforms together under one roof.

The companies promise more shopping options and potential membership savings. Here's what shoppers should know.

One membership instead of two

Today, customers who use both platforms may pay separately for DashPass and Instacart+, which provide benefits such as reduced delivery fees on eligible orders.

DoorDash says it plans to offer one membership covering both services. The companies estimate that could save subscribers a combined $100 million a year. That's a company-wide estimate, not a guarantee of savings for individual subscribers.

That sounds promising, but there's an important catch: They haven't announced the combined membership's price or benefits.

Someone who currently pays for both memberships could save money. Someone who subscribes to only one might not.

More stores, but not necessarily lower prices

The acquisition could give Instacart users access to more than 50,000 additional stores. The companies also plan to retain the Instacart brand and app.

But more stores don't automatically translate into cheaper groceries for consumers.

Delivery platforms may charge service fees, small-order fees, and other charges. Item prices can also differ from what you'd pay in-store.

The concern is that combining two major delivery competitors could eventually mean fewer choices for shoppers and less pressure to keep delivery fees low. That's one issue regulators will likely examine before approving the deal.

Meanwhile, other delivery options, including Walmart, Amazon, and grocery chains' own services, will remain available.

The transaction isn't expected to close until late 2027 or early 2028, assuming it receives the required approvals.

5 ways to save on delivery right now

You don't have to wait for the merger to cut costs.

Compare the total, not just the delivery fee. Keep in mind that a $0 delivery fee doesn't guarantee the cheapest order. Build the same cart on two services and compare the final totals, including item prices, service charges, and tips. Check your credit card benefits. Some cards offer delivery credits, discounts, or complimentary memberships. Before renewing DashPass or Instacart+, see whether your card already provides a benefit. Check expiration dates and enrollment requirements. Try curbside pickup. If you're already driving past the store, pickup may eliminate delivery charges. Compare pickup and delivery totals, since fees and minimums vary by retailer. Audit your memberships. Look at how many orders you placed in the past three months and how much your subscriptions cost. If you rarely use one platform, canceling its membership could save more than waiting for a future combined plan. Avoid paying extra to dodge a small fee. Adding $15 worth of unnecessary groceries to avoid a $5 delivery charge isn't a bargain. Combine orders when practical, but don't buy products you wouldn't otherwise need.

What happens next?

For now, DoorDash and Instacart will continue operating separately. There's no need to change subscriptions simply because the acquisition was announced.

Keep an eye on the proposed combined membership, particularly its price, delivery minimums, and eligible stores.

Until the companies reveal the combined membership's price and benefits, shoppers are better off comparing delivery costs and making sure their existing subscriptions are worth the money.