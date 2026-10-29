Cheerios adds resealable bags that could help consumers waste less cereal

Cheerios is introducing a resealable Ziploc bag inside its cereal boxes to help preserve freshness.

A built-in pouring spout could mean fewer spills and less need for clips or separate storage containers.

The packaging debuted for original and Honey Nut Cheerios on Walmart.com, with broader distribution planned.

Cheerios is addressing a familiar breakfast frustration: figuring out how to close the cereal bag after opening it so the contents don’t become stale.

General Mills has partnered with Ziploc to introduce Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal, a packaging option that puts a resealable bag inside the traditional cardboard box.

The bag opens partway across the top, forming a pouring spout, and can then be sealed inside the box. General Mills says the design makes serving easier and helps maintain freshness. The cereal itself remains the same.

Why it matters

For consumers, the potential benefit extends beyond convenience. If the closure helps households finish a box before its contents become stale, it could reduce food waste and stretch the money spent on breakfast.

That could be especially useful for people who eat cereal occasionally or keep several varieties open at once. A more controlled opening could also mean fewer O’s scattered across the counter.

General Mills says the change responds to years of consumer feedback. A December 2025 Suzy survey cited by the company found that 90% of cereal consumers already take additional steps to preserve freshness, including rolling or clipping bags and transferring cereal into containers.

Starting with Walmart

The packaging became available for original Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios exclusively through Walmart.com on Oct. 27. General Mills plans to expand distribution to retailers nationwide in the coming months.

The announcement did not specify how much longer cereal would stay fresh or provide a suggested retail price. Shoppers evaluating the new option should compare prices per ounce, as any potential savings from less waste will depend partly on what they pay for the package.