ShopRite offers free wellness kits for customers starting GLP-1 medications

ShopRite is offering free Wellness Your Way Starter Kits to customers filling their first GLP-1 prescription at a ShopRite Pharmacy.

The updated kits feature an expanded nutrition guide with aisle-by-aisle shopping advice, product recommendations and recipes.

The kits are available at ShopRite Pharmacy locations while supplies last, and the nutrition guide can also be found online.

Starting a GLP-1 medication can come with changes to your daily routine, including how you approach grocery shopping and nutrition. ShopRite is looking to make that transition a little easier with the return of its Wellness Your Way Starter Kit, a free resource designed for customers beginning GLP-1 medications for weight management.

The grocery chain announced the updated kits on October 28, building on an initial launch earlier this year. The latest version includes an expanded nutrition guide intended to help shoppers make more informed choices as they adjust their eating habits.

The goal is to give customers practical information they can use during everyday grocery trips, rather than leaving them to figure out their shopping routines on their own.

“As customers adjust their eating habits while beginning a GLP-1 medication, we want to make navigating the supermarket feel more manageable,” Aaron Sapp, Vice President of Pharmacy and Wellness for Wakefern Food Corp, said in a news release. “Our goal is to provide practical resources and support that help customers build new routines and make informed choices that work for their individual needs.”

What's included in the starter kits?

The centerpiece of the kit is the Wellness Your Way nutrition guide, developed with input from a ShopRite registered dietitian. It walks shoppers through the supermarket aisle by aisle, offering shopping tips, product recommendations, and brand spotlights.

The guide also highlights several nutritional considerations, including protein, fiber, hydration, and nutrient-dense foods. These topics can help customers identify options to consider as they plan meals and make changes to their diets.

The kits also include samples from participating brand partners. Featured brands include Ensure, TUMS, OLLY, G Hughes Zero Sugar, Mentos Gum, MiraLAX, Kraft, Bowl & Basket, Thomas’, GoGo squeeZ, Pure Protein, and Eat Pecans from the American Pecan Promotion Board.

What this means for shoppers

For eligible customers, the starter kit offers a way to access nutrition information and try select products without paying for the kit itself. Customers filling their first GLP-1 prescription at a ShopRite Pharmacy can receive one free while supplies last.

The kits are available for a limited time at all ShopRite Pharmacy locations, although the company has not specified an end date in its announcement. Customers can contact their local ShopRite Pharmacy to learn more about availability.

Shoppers can also explore the Wellness Your Way resources online, including the nutrition guide, without relying solely on the physical kit.

The guide can serve as a starting point for grocery planning, but customers should remember that nutritional needs vary. Anyone starting a GLP-1 medication can discuss individual dietary questions with their healthcare provider or a registered dietitian to determine what choices make the most sense for them.