Missouri attorney general orders Eli Lilly to stop restricting prescription drug discounts

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has ordered Eli Lilly to stop requiring hospitals to provide extensive prescription claims data before receiving federally mandated drug discounts.

The state alleges that Eli Lilly cut off discounted drug pricing to University of Missouri Health Care after the hospital system refused to comply with the company's new policy.

The attorney general warns that the restrictions could increase hospital costs and threaten access to medical care, especially in rural areas where hospitals depend on federal drug discounts.

Missouri's attorney general is taking on pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly over a prescription drug pricing policy that state officials say is unlawful and could make it harder for hospitals to provide affordable medical care.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway issued a cease-and-desist letter this week, ordering the drug manufacturer to stop requiring Missouri hospitals to turn over detailed prescription claims information as a condition of receiving discounted medications through a federal program. The outcome could have nationwide implications.

The dispute involves the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, which requires participating pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell certain outpatient medications to eligible hospitals and health care organizations at reduced prices.

The savings help hospitals provide medical services to low-income and uninsured patients, particularly in rural communities where health care facilities often operate on tight budgets.

“Big Pharma does not get to bully Missouri hospitals or hold prescription drug prices hostage,” Hanaway said in announcing the action.

“Eli Lilly is abusing its market power to impose higher prescription prices in Missouri. These tactics fall hardest on rural communities that depend on the 340B program to keep clinics open and ensure patients receive the care they need.”

Hospital lost access to discounts

According to the attorney general's office, Eli Lilly implemented a policy earlier this year requiring hospitals participating in the 340B program to submit detailed claims data for every dispensing of a Lilly medication, regardless of where the prescription was filled.

The state contends that the requirement goes beyond what is necessary to administer the federal discount program. University of Missouri Health Care initially refused to comply with the policy.

On July 2, 2026, Eli Lilly cut off the health system's access to discounted 340B pricing, according to the attorney general.

Facing mounting financial losses and concerns about the potential impact on patient care, MU Health Care eventually agreed to provide the requested information temporarily while preserving its legal rights.

The attorney general's office says the health system is now incurring significant administrative expenses to comply with the requirements.

MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze welcomed the state's intervention.

“We appreciate the Missouri Attorney General's efforts to protect patient privacy and preserve our ability to provide high-quality care to all patients,” Maze told ABC 17 News.

Why the dispute matters to consumers

Although the dispute centers on pricing arrangements between a pharmaceutical manufacturer and hospitals, the outcome could have consequences for patients.

The 340B program allows eligible hospitals and clinics to purchase outpatient prescription drugs at prices below those normally charged.

Hospitals can use the resulting savings to support services that might otherwise be difficult to maintain, including cancer treatment, emergency care and assistance for patients who cannot afford their medications.

If hospitals lose access to those discounts, their operating expenses can increase substantially.

That doesn't necessarily mean consumers will immediately pay more at the pharmacy counter. However, higher costs could put pressure on hospital budgets, potentially resulting in reduced services or fewer financial assistance programs.

Rural hospitals may be especially vulnerable because many already face financial challenges and serve communities with limited alternatives for medical care.

The attorney general argues that Eli Lilly's policy threatens the financial stability of those facilities and, ultimately, patients' access to treatment.

Eli Lilly says the data helps prevent abuse

The drugmaker has maintained that collecting claims information is necessary to identify duplicate discounts and prevent fraud, waste and abuse in the 340B program.

Eli Lilly expanded its data-reporting requirements earlier this year, prompting objections from hospitals and legal challenges in other states.

The company has also said the information helps identify overlapping discounts under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Hospital groups, however, argue that the requirements impose costly administrative burdens and can improperly interfere with access to federally required discounts.

State threatens legal action

Hanaway's cease-and-desist letter directs Eli Lilly to end its claims-data submission requirement for Missouri hospitals participating in the 340B program.

The company has also been ordered to stop using claims information collected under the disputed policy.

The attorney general alleges that Eli Lilly misled consumers by representing that eligible hospitals could purchase drugs at federally required discounted prices while withholding those discounts from facilities that refused to provide additional data.

The state contends that the conduct violates Missouri consumer protection law.