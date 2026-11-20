Workers can contribute up to $25,500 to most 401(k) plans in 2027, a $1,000 increase.

Higher catch-up limits will allow eligible workers ages 50 and older to save more.

The IRA contribution limit remains $7,500, but income thresholds for certain IRA tax benefits are rising.

Americans saving for retirement through workplace plans will have room to put away more money in 2027.

The Internal Revenue Service announced that the employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans will increase to $25,500, from $24,500 in 2026. The same limit applies to 403(b) plans, governmental 457 plans and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan.

For someone already contributing the maximum, the increase translates into roughly $83 more a month.

Workers approaching retirement will get additional room. The general catch-up contribution limit for participants ages 50 and older rises from $8,000 to $8,500, bringing their potential total employee contribution to $34,000.

Eligible employees ages 60 through 63 have a higher catch-up limit of $11,750, allowing total contributions of as much as $37,250 in 2027.

IRA limits remain unchanged

The annual IRA contribution limit stays at $7,500. The additional catch-up amount for people ages 50 and older remains $1,100, allowing eligible older savers to contribute $8,600.

However, higher income thresholds could help some households qualify for IRA tax benefits.

For single taxpayers covered by a workplace retirement plan, the traditional IRA deduction phases out at incomes between $83,000 and $93,000. For married couples filing jointly, when the contributing spouse has workplace coverage, the range is $133,000 to $153,000.

If neither spouse is covered by a workplace retirement plan, those deduction phase-outs do not apply.

Roth IRA contribution eligibility phases out between $158,000 and $173,000 for singles and heads of household, and between $250,000 and $260,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Planning for the increase

Workers who want to take advantage of the higher limits should review their payroll contribution elections before January and check their plan’s catch-up provisions.

Those already stretching to cover household expenses can use the announcement as a reminder to review what they can consistently afford to save.