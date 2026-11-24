Southeast and East Coast: Heavy rain could slow Wednesday travel around Atlanta and Charlotte. The same storm is forecast to bring strong winds and coastal flooding to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.

Pacific Northwest: Rain could slow drivers along Interstate 5 from Seattle to Eugene, Oregon, while snow could make Cascade mountain passes slippery.

The trip home: Conditions should improve along the East Coast by Sunday, but another round of rain and mountain snow could reach Northern California and western Oregon. Parts of the South and Midwest could also see showers.

Thanksgiving travelers face two different weather problems this week. A coastal storm is forecast to move from the Southeast into the Northeast, bringing downpours, strong winds, and flooding around high tide. In the Pacific Northwest, a series of storms will bring rain to busy lowland highways and snow to higher elevations.

The storms arrive during a holiday period when AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home. Nearly 73 million are expected to drive. Transportation data firm INRIX expects Tuesday and Wednesday to be among the busiest days on the road, with traffic picking up again Sunday and Monday as travelers head home.

Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast

The first significant disruptions could come Wednesday, Nov. 25, when heavy rain and thunderstorms spread across parts of the Southeast. AccuWeather says downpours could reduce visibility on roads and delay flights around Atlanta and Charlotte. The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center also flagged parts of the Carolina coast for possible flash flooding.

By Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, the storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The Weather Prediction Center forecasts one to four inches of rain in parts of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, with gusts above 50 mph along parts of the coast.

High tide could flood low-lying roads along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, in Virginia’s Tidewater region, and along the Jersey Shore on Thanksgiving morning. Travelers flying through Northeast hubs could also face delays Thursday.

Midwest and Great Lakes

Wet snow could leave roads slushy in parts of eastern Missouri, western Illinois, and southeastern Iowa Wednesday night. Farther east, rain could mix with snow in parts of the Ohio Valley on Thanksgiving, while snow showers could reach the lower Great Lakes and interior Northeast Friday into Saturday.

Pacific Northwest and Northern California

Another round of rain and mountain snow is forecast for Washington and western Oregon Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Drivers on I-5 could encounter heavy rain and gusty winds, while those crossing the Cascades should check pass conditions before leaving. Snow could also make some northern Rocky Mountain passes slick later in the week.

What to expect on the way home

Friday travelers could still encounter gusty winds in the Northeast, and coastal flooding may linger into Saturday. Much of the East should see better conditions by Sunday. That same day, showers could slow trips in parts of the South and Midwest, and a Pacific storm could bring rain and mountain snow to Northern California and western Oregon.

For drivers with flexible plans, INRIX projects lighter traffic before noon Wednesday and before 11 a.m. Sunday, local time. Check weather alerts and road conditions along the full route before leaving. If you’re flying, check your airline’s flight status and look for airport-wide delays on the FAA’s National Airspace System status page.