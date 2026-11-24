Greenwich Rx is voluntarily recalling 261 lots of compounded injections nationwide, including some containing semaglutide or tirzepatide.

The pharmacy said it could not assure the products were sterile. It reported no evidence of contamination and no reports of harm when it announced the recall.

Patients who received medications from Greenwich Rx or Clove Rx should check their labels against the recall list. Anyone with a recalled product should stop using it immediately and discard it.

Greenwich Rx, a compounding pharmacy in Tomball, Texas, announced a voluntary nationwide recall Nov. 20 after an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the pharmacy’s review of the products raised concerns about sterility. The recall also covers some medications Greenwich Rx prepared for Clove Rx.

Using a contaminated injection can cause a serious, potentially life-threatening infection. Greenwich Rx described the recall as a precaution and said it had received no reports of adverse events linked to the affected products as of its announcement.

Which medications are affected?

The recall applies to specific lots of compounded products, including semaglutide and tirzepatide blends, as well as certain glutathione, NAD+, and BPC-157 injections. To see whether your medication is affected, compare the product name, strength, lot number, and beyond-use date on its label with the Greenwich Rx recall list.

Greenwich Rx is notifying affected customers by mail. The pharmacy is urging Clove Rx customers to check the list even if they haven’t received a notice.

What patients should do

If your medication matches a recalled lot, stop using it immediately and discard it. The FDA provides instructions for safely disposing of unused medicines. If you’ve had a health problem that may be related to a recalled injection, contact your healthcare provider. You can also report side effects or product quality problems through FDA MedWatch.

For help determining whether a product is affected, call Sedgwick at 888-243-5547 or email GreenwichRx6588@sedgwick.com. Recall assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.