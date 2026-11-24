Medicare Part B premiums will rise to $209.40 a month in 2027, an increase of $6.50, or 3.2%, from 2026.

Higher Medicare costs will offset part of retirees' 3.6% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), reducing the amount of their increase they actually receive.

Deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses are also increasing, making it important for retirees to review their Medicare coverage before the December 7 open enrollment deadline.

The good news is that the 2027 Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) is nearly a full percentage point higher than the 2026 COLA.

The bad news? Rising medicare premiums will cut into that increase.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits, outpatient care, and other medical services, will increase from $202.90 in 2026 to $209.40 in 2027.

That's an additional $6.50 a month, or $78 over the course of a year. The increase may not sound substantial, but for retirees living on fixed incomes, it represents another expense at a time when the costs of groceries, housing, utilities, and other necessities remain elevated.

CMS attributes the higher premiums primarily to projected increases in healthcare spending.

How much of the Social Security raise will retirees keep?

Social Security recipients are scheduled to receive a 3.6% COLA in January 2027. For the average retired worker, that translates into approximately $75 more per month before Medicare deductions.

But because most retirees have their Part B premiums deducted directly from their Social Security payments, the Medicare increase will reduce that raise.

For example, a retiree receiving a $75 monthly COLA increase would see the following:

Social Security monthly increase: $75.00

Additional Medicare Part B premium: $6.50

Net monthly increase: $68.50

That means the higher Part B premium alone would consume nearly 9% of the retiree's Social Security increase. For married couples in which both spouses receive Social Security and pay standard Part B premiums, the combined additional Medicare expense would be $156 annually.

The actual effect will vary depending on each person's Social Security benefit, Medicare coverage, and income.

Deductibles are going up, too

The monthly premium isn't the only Medicare expense increasing in 2027.

CMS also announced that the annual Medicare Part B deductible will rise from $283 to $292, an increase of $9.

That means beneficiaries generally must pay more out of pocket for covered medical services before Medicare begins paying its share. After meeting the deductible, people with Original Medicare typically pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for many outpatient services unless they have supplemental coverage.

Medicare Part A, which covers hospital stays and certain other inpatient services, is also becoming more expensive.

The Part A hospital deductible will increase from $1,736 to $1,776 in 2027, a $40 increase. The daily coinsurance for hospital stays lasting between 61 and 90 days will rise from $434 to $444.

Most retirees don't pay a monthly premium for Part A because they or their spouses worked long enough to qualify for premium-free coverage. However, they can still face deductibles and coinsurance when hospitalized.

For retirees who require frequent medical care, these additional costs can add up.

Higher-income retirees will pay considerably more

Not everyone pays the standard Medicare Part B premium. Retirees with higher incomes pay an additional charge known as the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA.

In 2027, the surcharge begins for individuals with modified adjusted gross incomes above $112,000 and married couples filing jointly with incomes above $224,000.

Depending on income, monthly Part B premiums can range from $293.10 to $711.80 for beneficiaries subject to these additional charges.

The income calculation generally uses tax returns from two years earlier. That means some retirees who have recently stopped working may face higher premiums based on income they no longer earn.

Retirees whose incomes have fallen because of retirement, divorce, the death of a spouse, or another qualifying life-changing event may be able to request a reduction in their Medicare surcharge through the Social Security Administration.

Some Medicare premiums may actually decline

There is some encouraging news for retirees enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans or prescription drug coverage.

CMS projects that the average monthly Medicare Advantage plan premium will decline from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, a reduction of approximately 16.5%.

Meanwhile, the average premium for stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans is projected to increase by less than $1 a month, from $35.09 to $36.

However, these are national averages. Individual plans may have different premiums, deductibles, copayments, and covered medications. Importantly, most Medicare Advantage enrollees must continue paying the standard Part B premium in addition to any premium charged by their private insurance plan.

What retirees should do now

With Medicare's annual open enrollment period continuing through December 7, retirees still have time to evaluate their coverage for 2027.

Financial and Medicare counselors recommend comparing more than monthly premiums. A plan with a low premium could ultimately cost more if it has higher copayments, expensive prescription drug coverage, or a limited network of doctors and hospitals.

Retirees should also review their Social Security COLA notices, which will be available online beginning in late November and mailed in December. The notices will show the new benefit amount and applicable deductions.

People with limited incomes may qualify for Medicare Savings Programs that help pay Part B premiums, and in some cases, other Medicare expenses. The Extra Help program can also reduce prescription drug costs for eligible beneficiaries.

Retirees can compare plans at Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance.

The bottom line is that the 2027 Social Security increase will provide some additional income, but rising Medicare expenses will reduce its purchasing power. For retirees already struggling with household costs, reviewing health coverage and identifying available assistance could make a meaningful difference in their budgets.