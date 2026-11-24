Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms, and President Donald Trump says he’s willing to work with them on healthcare and credit card interest rates.

A temporary 10% cap on credit card interest has supporters in both parties, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is expected to lead the Senate Banking Committee. Banks warn that a cap could make credit harder to get.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he’s open to healthcare talks and pointed to expanding coverage for children and lowering the Medicare eligibility age as possible starting points.

The conventional wisdom in Washington held that the Democratic midterm sweep would result in two years of gridlock. But recent events have called that conventional wisdom into question.

Despite harsh rhetoric during the campaign, President Trump and congressional Democrats are signaling that they may be able to work together on two costs millions of Americans struggle to pay. After Democrats flipped the House and Senate in the November midterms, Trump said he was open to a healthcare compromise. On Saturday, he told Fox News he would work with Democrats on a credit card interest rate cap.

The election gives Democrats control of what comes to a vote when the new Congress convenes in January. Trump has already said he’s prepared to veto bills that fall short of his priorities.

A veto override takes a two-thirds vote in each chamber, and most contested bills need 60 votes to clear a Senate filibuster. Those hurdles give the White House and Democratic leaders a reason to negotiate early on issues where they already share some ground.

A credit card cap has support in both parties

Trump called for a one-year, 10% cap in January, reviving a pledge from his 2024 campaign. The proposal gained little traction in the Republican-led Congress.

Lawmakers already have bills they could revisit. In 2025, Sens. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, and Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, proposed a five-year cap at 10%.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, introduced a companion bill in the House. Warren renewed her support for a cap after Trump’s Saturday interview.

Americans owed $1.29 trillion on credit cards at the end of September, up $52 billion from a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At a 10% annual rate, a cardholder carrying a steady $5,000 balance would pay roughly $42 in interest per month, about $51 less than at 22.2%, the median rate.

Banking groups argue that a cap could lead issuers to turn away more borrowers with lower credit scores or scale back rewards. How long a cap lasts, whether it covers existing balances, and how it treats fees would all shape what households save.

Healthcare talks have more ground to cover

On Sunday, Jeffries, who is expected to become House speaker, told CBS News that Democrats could explore lowering the Medicare eligibility age, expanding vision, hearing, and dental coverage, and making sure children can get covered. The White House’s January healthcare plan emphasized direct payments to eligible consumers to buy insurance, lower prescription drug costs, and greater price transparency. Trump gave no specifics Friday about which Democratic proposals he might support.

For people who buy their own insurance, one immediate question is whether talks will address Affordable Care Act (ACA) premiums. Enhanced tax credits expired at the end of 2025, and KFF found that benchmark marketplace premiums for 2027 rose an average of 13% before subsidies. Democrats also want to reverse cuts to Medicaid and the ACA, a broader fight over spending and coverage.

The first measure of cooperation will come when the new Congress sets its agenda in January. A shared bill or a scheduled hearing would show whether the weekend’s offers are turning into negotiations that could lower household bills.