Prices are hitting new lows: Some Black Friday deals are at their lowest prices in a year, with savings of up to $160.

Big-name gifts, big discounts: From AirPods and Beats headphones to kitchen appliances, these deals are worth grabbing before November 27.

Skip the fake markdowns: These 10 deals have price-history evidence to back up their Black Friday discounts.

Black Friday isn't until November 27, but retailers are already rolling out some of their biggest holiday discounts.

And while plenty of products are advertised at 30%, 40%, or even 50% off, the real question is whether those prices are actually lower than what shoppers have been paying throughout the year.

We reviewed early Black Friday deals and independent price-history reporting to identify 14 promising offers. Some have been reported as all-time lows, while others are at their lowest prices since November 2025 or match previous promotional prices.

Here are 14 of the best deals this Black Friday week.

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3 — Target & Amazon

Regular price: $249

Black Friday price: $149

You save: $100 (40%)

Price history: The $149 price point is the lowest price ever.

Apple's premium earbuds offer active noise cancellation and other advanced listening features. $149 is the all-time low price offered by both Target and Amazon right now.

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick HD

Regular price: $39.99

Black Friday price: $15.99

You save: $24 (60%)

Price history: Reported record low

The Fire TV Stick HD turns a regular television into a streaming device, with access to popular apps and Alexa voice controls. At under $16, it's an affordable stocking stuffer. TechRadar identifies this as a record-low price.

Pro tip: If you own a 4K television, consider spending $4 more for the Fire TV Stick 4K, currently $19.99.

3. Ring Battery Doorbell 2K — Ring

Regular price: $99.99

Black Friday price: $39.99

You save: $60 (60%)

Price history: Lowest price recorded by a price tracker in the past year

Ring's Battery Doorbell 2K lets homeowners monitor their front door using a smartphone, with video and motion alerts.

Ring confirms the $39.99 price as part of its Black Friday sale, running through November 30. Be sure to check whether the features you want require a Ring subscription. That can increase the long-term cost.

4. Vitamix 5200 Bender — Amazon

Regular price: $499.95

Black Friday price: $299.95

You save: $200 (40%)

Price history: Matches a previously reported Black Friday low

The Vitamix 5200 is a powerful blender designed for smoothies, soups, sauces, and nut butters.

Serious Eats calls this one of the best deals it has seen on the model. However, price tracking indicates a similar $299.95 offer was available during Black Friday 2025.

Make sure you're buying a new blender rather than a refurbished model. Vitamix sells both, sometimes at significantly different prices.

5. Peloton Bike+ — Peloton

Regular price: $2,695

Black Friday price: $1,795

You save: $900 (33%)

Price history: Major holiday discount; lowest price of the year

Peloton's Bike+ is getting one of the biggest dollar discounts on this list. The exercise bike features a rotating touchscreen, allowing users to switch between cycling, strength training, and other workouts.

Peloton confirms the $900 discount on its official website and it is also available at this price point on Amazon. Be sure to factor-in the monthly All-Access Membership, currently advertised at $49.99, when calculating the total cost of ownership.

6. Roborock Q7 M5+ Robot Vacuum — Amazon

Regular price: $359.99

Black Friday price: $199.99

You save: $160 (44%)

Price history: Reported all-time low price

This robot vacuum and mop offers automatic dirt disposal, home mapping, and scheduled cleaning. It's a practical gift for busy households or pet owners.

NBC Selected identifies the $199.99 price as a record low.

Pro tip: Compare the exact model number and docking station. Some robot vacuums look similar but lack automatic emptying.

7. Garmin Forerunner 265 — Best Buy

Regular price: $449.99

Black Friday price: $299.99

You save: $150 (33%)

Price history: Lowest reported since November 2025

This GPS smartwatch offers training guidance, recovery insights, and a bright AMOLED display.

Independent price tracker TrueLow reports that the $299.99 price is the lowest since November 2025, making it a promising deal for runners and fitness enthusiasts.

Be sure to compare prices at Garmin and Target, which are also advertising the watch for $299.99.

8. Nothing Headphone (a) — Target or Best Buy

Regular price: $199

Black Friday price: $109

You save: $90 (45%)

Price history: Reported all-time low

These wireless over-ear headphones offer noise cancellation, physical playback, controls and long battery life.

The $109 price has been reported at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

Pro tip: When retailers match prices, compare their holiday return windows before choosing where to buy.

9. KitchenAid 5qt Artisan Stand Mixer — Walmart

Regular price: Approximately $459.99

Black Friday price: $349 (24%)

You save: $110.99 (24%)

Price history: Lowest reported price since November 2025

KitchenAid mixers remain popular holiday gifts for home bakers. Although some advertised discounts may look impressive, comparing the sale price with what the mixer typically sells for gives shoppers a more realistic picture of the savings.

Pro tip: Check the model number, bowl capacity, and included attachments. Not every KitchenAid mixer is the same.

10. Stanley Quencher H2.0 40 oz Tumbler — Amazon

Regular price: $45

Black Friday price: $22.50

You save: $22.50 (50%)

Price history: Reported all-time low price

The popular insulated tumbler is selling for half its advertised regular price, making it an affordable Christmas gift.

Prices absolutely vary by size and color. For this reason, be sure to check the specific version before assuming every Stanley tumbler is discounted.

11. Beats Solo 4 Headphones — Target

Regular price: Approximately $199.99

Black Friday price: $79.99

You save: $120 (60%)

Price history: Lowest reported since November 2025

Beats Solo 4 headphones offer wireless listening and a lightweight, on-ear design.

TrueLow reports the Target price is the lowest since November 2025, although the retailer's advertised $200 comparison price is substantially higher than recent observed selling prices.

Compare the sale price with the product's recent selling price, not just the crossed-out number on the retailer's website.

12. JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker — Walmart

Regular price: $179.95

Black Friday price: $114.95

You save: $65 (36%)

Price history: Lowest reported price since 2025

The portable JBL Charge 5 is designed for wireless listening at home or outdoors. Independent price tracking places the $114.95 offer at its lowest reported level since November 2025.

Best Buy is also currently selling the speaker for the same price.

13. De'Longhi Classic Signature Espresso Machine — Target and Amazon

Regular price: $229.99

Black Friday price: $149.99

You save: $80 (35%)

Price history: 365-day low price

This espresso machine includes a steam wand and settings for preparing single or double espresso shots. Target and Amazon both currently have this on sale for $149.99

Pro tip: Check whether the recipient already owns a suitable coffee grinder. If they don’t, that can add significantly to their total out-of-pocket cost.

14. Hoka Arahi 8 Running Shoes (Black) — Dick's

Regular price: $149.99

Black Friday price: $86.97

You save: $63.02 (42%)

Price history: 365-day low price

The Arahi 8 is an older-generation stability running shoe that's being discounted following the introduction of the Arahi 9.

It could make a good gift for someone who already wears this model. Be sure to check size availability and holiday return policies. A discounted pair of shoes isn't much of a bargain if it doesn't fit.

The bottom line: Black Friday discounts can be misleading, but these deals show why checking a product's price history pays off. Just remember that prices and inventory can change quickly, especially on popular gifts.