Texas sues 3M and DuPont for PFAS risks

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against 3M and DuPont for misleading consumers about the health risks of products made with "forever chemicals."

These chemicals, known as PFAS, were used in products like Teflon and Scotchgard.

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they don’t break down easily in the human body or the environment. They can contaminate water, harm natural resources, and accumulate in people’s blood. These chemicals are linked to cancer and other health issues.

“These companies knew for decades that PFAS chemicals could cause serious harm to human health yet continued to advertise them as safe for household use around families and children,” Paxton said in a press release. “Texas is taking action to penalize these companies and hold them accountable for deceiving Texans into buying consumer products without vital information.”

Texas is seeking civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation under the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, along with interest on damages.

Other states have filed similar suits. Ohio recently settled with DuPont for $110 million, and 3M is paying billions in settlements for its role in producing using PFAS in firefighting foams.