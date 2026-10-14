Target reveals its top 50 holiday toys, with prices starting at $4.99

Target’s 2026 Bullseye’s Top Toys list includes 50 holiday gift ideas, with prices starting at $4.99.

More than half of the featured toys are exclusive to Target, with picks ranging from LEGO and Barbie to interactive characters and creative playsets.

Shoppers can explore the list online or through Target’s digital Holiday Kids Catalog, which includes nearly 500 toys, games, and gifts.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, Target is giving families a head start on finding gifts kids will be excited to unwrap.

The retailer announced its 2026 Bullseye’s Top Toys list, highlighting 50 toys selected by its merchandising team based on popular brands, emerging trends, and the ways children like to play.

The list is designed to help shoppers narrow down their options, whether they’re shopping for a child who loves dolls, a budding builder, a video game fan, or someone who can’t get enough of collectible toys. Prices start at $4.99, and Target says its broader toy assortment includes more than 1,000 toys priced under $10.

"Guests tell us they count on Target to make holiday shopping fun, easy, and full of discovery, especially when it comes to finding the toys kids can't wait to unwrap," Cassandra Jones, senior vice president, Fun101, Target, said in a news release.

"Bullseye's Top Toys List brings together our expert edit of the season's most exciting toys together in one place, and our new digital experience gives families a fun new way to discover favorites, share wish-list ideas, and shop for everyone on their list."

From imaginative play to interactive favorites

The 50 selections cover a variety of interests and play styles. Familiar brands such as LEGO, Barbie, Disney, and Nintendo appear alongside toys from Target-owned brands and products available exclusively at the retailer.

Some of the featured options encourage kids to build and create, including a LEGO Star Wars up-scaled Darth Vader minifigure, a LEGO Christmas stocking, and a magnetic building tiles set from Target’s Gigglescape brand. Children who prefer pretend play can explore items such as the Barbie DreamHouse, a Fisher-Price Little People playset, and Gigglescape’s play kitchen and food-themed toys.

There are also plenty of options for fans of characters and collectibles. The list includes interactive toys such as Tickle Me Elmo, a Pokémon Pikachu Puppetronic plush, and a Super Mario Bros.-themed action figure. Other categories highlight sensory toys, slime, makeup sets, toy shopping accessories, and vehicles.

More than half of the 50 featured products are exclusive to Target, giving shoppers access to items they may not find at other retailers.

What the list means for holiday shoppers

Target’s list offers a convenient starting point for families who want to get ahead of holiday shopping without browsing its entire toy selection. The range of categories and price points also gives shoppers room to compare options based on a child’s interests and their own budget.

For additional inspiration, Target has introduced its digital Holiday Kids Catalog, featuring nearly 500 toys, games, and gifts. Available through Target.com and the Target app, the catalog includes interactive content, toy demonstrations, and video reviews. Shoppers can also save items to wish lists and share those lists with relatives and other gift-givers.

Both Bullseye’s Top Toys and the digital catalog are available now. Some featured products are marked as coming soon, so shoppers interested in a particular item should check its current availability before making plans.

For consumers, the biggest advantage is having several ways to discover potential gifts in one place. The list can help families build ideas early, compare prices, and make a more focused shopping plan before the busiest part of the holiday season arrives.