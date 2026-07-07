Frozen blueberries sold at Publix recalled after 12 E. coli illnesses

GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries sold exclusively at Publix stores in eight states have been recalled after being linked to 12 confirmed E. coli illnesses.

The recall was announced by Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. and Publix, but no federal public health agency has yet to issue its own recall notice or outbreak announcement.

Consumers are urged to stop eating the affected blueberries and either discard them or return them for a full refund.

A recall of frozen GreenWise organic blueberries sold exclusively at Publix supermarkets has been issued after the product was linked to a dozen confirmed E. coli illnesses. But the action has come from the manufacturer and retailer rather than a federal health agency.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a Chilean grower and packer that markets fruit under the Comfrut brand, announced the recall on July 3 after one lot of its GreenWise Organic IQF (individually quick frozen) Blueberries tested presumptively positive for Escherichia coli O145:H28, a Shiga toxin-producing strain of the bacteria. The recall was subsequently posted by Publix on its corporate recall website.

“Here is what bothers me,” food safety attorney Bill Marler told Food Safety News in an email. “As of this writing, the ‘12 cases’ figure comes from the company — not from a health authority. I cannot find a matching outbreak notice from either the FDA or the CDC.”

As of early Monday, neither the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had publicly announced the recall or issued an outbreak investigation notice, despite reports of illnesses. However, before the end of the day, the FDA posted the recall notice on its website.

Illnesses between May 11 and June 5

According to the recall notice, there have been 12 confirmed cases of stomach illness linked to E. coli O145:H28 infections between May 11 and June 5, 2026. The illnesses prompted the company to investigate after consumers reported digestive problems following consumption of the frozen blueberries.

The affected product was distributed only to Publix stores in:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

The recall involves only one product:

GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries

10-ounce package

Lot code 60401 (also shown as 6040 01 in some notices)

Best-by date Feb. 9, 2028

No other lot codes or best-by dates are included in the recall.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected blueberries are advised not to eat them. Instead, they should throw the product away or return it to a Publix store for a full refund. Publix said the guidance applies to products purchased on or before July 3.

E. coli O145 is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) capable of causing severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, and vomiting. While many healthy adults recover within about a week, infections can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially life-threatening complication that can cause kidney failure, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The company said it has instructed customers receiving the affected lot to isolate the product, halt distribution, and notify downstream customers. It also said it is working with regulatory authorities while investigating the source of the contamination.

The absence of an FDA or CDC announcement is unusual for a recall associated with confirmed illnesses, although federal agencies sometimes post recalls or outbreak investigations after a manufacturer has already initiated a voluntary recall. As of Monday, however, consumers were relying on notices issued by the supplier and Publix for information about the affected product.