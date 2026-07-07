Walmart is cutting prices on thousands of summer items

Walmart and Sam's Club are cutting prices on thousands of products this summer, including groceries, grilling essentials, beverages, outdoor items, and seasonal merchandise.

The retailer says shoppers can expect lower prices on everyday necessities and summer favorites, with discounts available in stores and online, as families contend with higher living costs.

The initiative comes as affordability remains a top concern for consumers, with Walmart positioning the price cuts as part of its long-standing low-price strategy.

Walmart and Sam's Club are rolling out price cuts on thousands of products this summer, a move aimed at helping shoppers stretch their budgets as they stock up for backyard barbecues, vacations, and back-to-school shopping.

The nation's largest retailer said the savings span groceries, fresh produce, beverages, grilling supplies, outdoor living products, apparel, toys, and other seasonal items. The promotions are available across Walmart stores, Sam's Club locations, and online, the company said.

Among the featured discounts are a roughly 12% reduction in the price of ground beef, a 50% cut in the price of cherries, and a one-third reduction on a 24-pack of Coca-Cola, now priced at $9.97. Walmart also said it is lowering prices on a variety of household goods, clothing, and toys.

The company said the effort is intended to help families make the most of the summer season by reducing the cost of both everyday essentials and seasonal purchases.

Multiple categories are included

Walmart said its signature Rollbacks and Sam's Club savings are designed to provide value across a broad range of categories, from food and beverages to fuel and outdoor entertaining. The retailer noted that customers are continuing to look for ways to save as they manage household budgets.

The announcement comes at a time when affordability remains a key issue for many consumers following several years of elevated inflation. Walmart has increasingly emphasized value pricing to attract shoppers across all income levels, including higher-income households seeking lower prices.

President Donald Trump praised the retailer's move in a social media post Monday, calling on other retailers to follow Walmart's example. Walmart's announcement, however, focused on helping customers save during the summer season and did not reference any role by the administration in the pricing initiative.

Walmart said the lower prices are available now and will continue throughout the summer as shoppers prepare for holidays, vacations, and the upcoming back-to-school season.