Your daily coffee may be doing more for your liver than you think

A large study of more than 354,000 adults found coffee drinkers had lower risks of cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver-related death.

Researchers also examined MRI scans and blood proteins to better understand why coffee may benefit liver health.

The findings suggest moderate, unsweetened coffee could be a simple part of a liver-healthy lifestyle, though the study does not prove coffee directly prevents disease.

For many people, coffee is simply part of the morning routine. But scientists continue to uncover evidence that the popular beverage may also support long-term health — particularly when it comes to the liver.

A new study from Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University offers some of the strongest evidence yet linking coffee consumption with healthier liver outcomes. Rather than looking only at whether coffee drinkers developed liver disease, researchers also searched for biological clues that might help explain the connection.

The study found that people who drank coffee were less likely to develop serious liver conditions, including cirrhosis and liver cancer, over more than a decade of follow-up.

“Previous studies suggested that coffee might benefit the liver, but most were smaller or looked at only one piece of the puzzle,” researcher Hyunseok Kim, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., said in a news release.

“We followed hundreds of thousands of people for more than a decade and looked at their health outcomes along with liver MRI scans and blood protein analyses. Together, those findings help explain the biological mechanisms behind coffee’s association with better liver health.”

The study

To conduct the study, investigators analyzed data from 354,957 participants in the U.K. Biobank who did not have cirrhosis or liver cancer when they entered the study.

Participants reported how much coffee they typically drank, and researchers followed them for a median of 13 years using linked health records to identify new cases of cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver-related deaths.

The researchers didn't stop there. They also examined MRI scans to measure liver fat, iron, and signs of scarring, known as fibrosis. In addition, they analyzed blood samples to study proteins associated with liver health, inflammation and scarring.

By combining long-term health outcomes with imaging and laboratory data, the team aimed to better understand the biological pathways that might explain coffee's association with healthier livers.

What the findings could mean for consumers

Overall, higher coffee consumption was associated with better liver health across several measures.

Compared with people who didn't drink coffee, those who consumed one to two cups per day had lower risks of cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver-related death. The greatest reductions among the groups studied were generally seen in people who drank three to four cups daily, while those drinking five or more cups also experienced lower risks than non-coffee drinkers.

The imaging and blood analyses offered additional clues. Coffee drinkers tended to have lower levels of liver fat, inflammation, iron, and fibrosis, along with protein patterns that suggested healthier liver function.

Researchers also noted that these benefits appeared to be linked to coffee itself rather than caffeine alone, and the paper highlights moderate, unsweetened coffee as the pattern supported by the findings.

It's important to remember that this was an observational study, meaning it found an association rather than proving that coffee directly prevents liver disease. Still, the researchers say the combination of long-term clinical outcomes, imaging results, and biological markers makes this one of the most comprehensive investigations of coffee and liver health to date.

“Our findings support moderate coffee consumption for people who already enjoy and tolerate it well,” study senior author Ju Dong Yang, M.D. said in the release.

“However, we would not recommend that someone begin drinking coffee solely for liver protection based on this study alone. Prevention should continue to focus on maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly, and managing blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol.”