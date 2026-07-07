FDA gives certain ZYN nicotine pouches a new marketing claim

The FDA has authorized 20 specific ZYN nicotine pouch products to be marketed with a modified risk claim after a scientific review.

The authorization applies only to certain ZYN products — not all nicotine pouches or tobacco products.

The FDA says no tobacco product is safe, and fully quitting all tobacco products remains the best option for health.

If you've noticed ZYN nicotine pouches becoming more common, you may soon start seeing new health-related language in the brand's advertising.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized 20 ZYN nicotine pouch products to be marketed with a specific "modified risk" claim following an extensive scientific review.

The decision doesn't approve an entire category of nicotine pouches or declare the products safe. Instead, it allows the manufacturer of these specific ZYN products to tell consumers that using them instead of cigarettes puts users at a lower risk for several smoking-related diseases.

“FDA’s review of modified risk products is intended to ensure that adult users have clear, science-based information about the relative harms of tobacco products, so they can make informed choices,” Bret Koplow, Ph.D., J.D., acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products said in a news release.

“[This] decision allows these products to be marketed with a modified risk claim that informs adults who smoke about the lower risks associated with these products.”

What the FDA's decision covers

According to the FDA, the authorization applies only to 20 specific ZYN nicotine pouch products that were already authorized for sale in the United States in 2025. The products include 10 flavors, each available in two nicotine strengths – 3 mg and 6 mg, including:

ZYN Chill

ZYN Cinnamon

ZYN Citrus

ZYN Coffee

ZYN Cool Mint

ZYN Menthol

ZYN Peppermint

ZYN Smooth

ZYN Spearmint

ZYN Wintergreen

The newly approved marketing claim states that using these ZYN products instead of cigarettes lowers the risk of mouth cancer, lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Before allowing that claim, the FDA reviewed scientific evidence on the products' health risks, how consumers understand the claim, the potential for youth use, and the overall impact on public health. The agency concluded that the claim is scientifically supported for these specific products and that consumers are likely to understand what it means.

The FDA also emphasized that this authorization is product-specific. It does not automatically apply to other nicotine pouches or tobacco products. In addition, the agency said it can withdraw the authorization in the future if the products no longer provide a public health benefit — for example, if youth use increases significantly.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is that the FDA's decision is about relative risk — not safety.

The agency continues to state that there is no safe tobacco product and that people who do not use tobacco should not start. F

For adults who currently smoke cigarettes, the FDA says completely quitting all tobacco products would provide the greatest health benefit. However, the agency also notes that adults who switch completely from cigarettes to FDA-authorized nicotine pouches may reduce their exposure to many of the harmful chemicals found in cigarettes.

The decision also signals that the FDA is evaluating tobacco products individually rather than making broad determinations about an entire category. As of now, the agency has authorized 26 nicotine pouch products after determining they met the required public health standard through its scientific review process.