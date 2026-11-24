Costco's layout encourages exploration: The warehouse's wide aisles, rotating merchandise, and prominent displays make it easy to discover things you weren't planning to buy.

A few simple changes can save time and money: Knowing how to navigate the store can help you avoid impulse purchases and stick to your shopping list.

Don't assume prominent displays mean better deals: Endcaps and seasonal displays are designed to catch your eye, but that doesn't guarantee the lowest price.

Ever walk into Costco for milk, eggs, and a rotisserie chicken, only to leave with $200 worth of stuff you didn't know you needed? You're definitely not alone.

And while Costco has plenty of legitimate bargains, the way its warehouses are laid out can make it awfully tempting to buy more than you planned.

Think about it. There are few aisle signs, merchandise moves around, and some of the most interesting (and expensive) products are positioned along the wide walkways you naturally follow through the store.

It's part of what makes Costco feel like a treasure hunt.

But here's the interesting part: Once you understand how the layout works, you can use some of those same features to your advantage.

Here are seven ways to do exactly that.

1. Treat Costco's main aisle like a highway, not a sightseeing tour

Costco's wide main walkway is often called the "racetrack." It guides shoppers past major departments, seasonal merchandise, and displays designed to grab attention.

And it's pretty effective at getting you to look around and spot stuff you had no idea existed but clearly cannot live without.

Your move: Use that main walkway to reach the departments you actually need, rather than treating every display as an invitation to browse. If you came for groceries, head toward the food departments and skip the electronics and seasonal merchandise unless they're on your list. You can always circle back if you have time and money left in your budget.

2. Head straight for the back wall

Ever notice how many Costco warehouses put everyday essentials like meat, pet food, dairy, and produce toward the back?

That means shoppers have to pass plenty of tempting merchandise before reaching the items they actually came to buy. But you don't have to stop along the way.

Your move: Make your first destination the department containing your most important purchases. Get the essentials into your cart before considering anything else. This also gives you a better idea of how much of your budget remains for optional purchases. Just remember that Costco layouts vary, so learn where your own warehouse keeps its staples.

3. Stop treating the entrance displays like must-see attractions

Costco often places electronics, seasonal items, and other attention-grabbing merchandise near the front of the warehouse. One week it's a giant television. The next week it's patio furniture, holiday decorations, or a kitchen gadget you suddenly can't imagine living without.

The problem? You haven't even started shopping yet for the stuff you came for.

Your move: Make a rule that you won't purchase anything from the entrance displays until you've finished buying what you came for. If something catches your eye, snap a photo of the price tag. Then keep walking. If you're still thinking about it when you're ready to check out, you can decide whether it's worth going back for at that point.

4. Check the endcaps, but don't assume they're bargains

Endcaps are the displays at the ends of aisles, and they're prime retail real estate. At Costco, they can feature everything from snacks and coffee to household products and seasonal merchandise.

Because they're so visible, shoppers may assume the products are especially good deals. Sometimes they are. Sometimes they're simply being promoted.

Your move: Check the unit price before tossing an endcap item into your cart. A large package of snacks might look like a steal, but the price per ounce could be similar to what you'd pay at a regular grocery store. And if it's something you weren't planning to buy, even a genuine discount doesn't necessarily save you money.

5. Make a "Smart Costco List" that follows your store's layout

Ever get halfway through Costco and realize you forgot something on the other side of the warehouse? Now you're backtracking through crowded aisles.

Here's a simple trick that can save time and help you avoid impulse purchases.

Your move: Create a shopping list organized by the layout of your local Costco. Group items in the order you'll encounter them, starting with electronics or clothing near the entrance, then moving through groceries, meat, dairy, and frozen foods. Since Costco layouts vary by location, take note of your usual shopping route and organize your list accordingly.

Pro tip: Save your organized list in your phone's Notes app so you can reuse it every time you visit. You'll spend less time wandering the aisles and have fewer opportunities to toss unplanned purchases into your cart.

6. Find a quiet spot to review your cart

Costco can get chaotic, especially on weekends. Between the oversized carts, free sample stations, and shoppers stopping in the middle of aisles to look at every new product, it's not always easy to think clearly about what you're buying.

And there's an interesting social media angle here. In a Reddit discussion, Costco shoppers complained about the lack of convenient places to stop without blocking traffic. Some had the smart suggestion of finding a quiet area near electronics or the less-crowded home goods aisle.

Your move: Before heading to checkout, pull into a safe, out-of-the-way spot and take 60 seconds to review your cart.

Ask yourself three questions:

Did I get everything on my list?

Did I add anything I wasn't planning to buy?

Would I still buy those extra items if they weren't sitting in front of me?

That last question can be particularly effective at catching impulse purchases. Just make sure you're not blocking an aisle or employee work area.

7. Use Costco's outer aisles as a shortcut

Costco's center aisles can feel like an obstacle course. They’re filled with crowded displays, shoppers stopping to browse, and salespeople pitching everything from AT&T phone plans to HexClad pans.

Before you know it, you've spent 10 minutes listening to a sales pitch for something you never intended to buy.

Your move: Try using the wide perimeter aisles as your main route through the warehouse. Cut into individual departments only when you need something on your list, then return to the outer aisle. Think of it as using the freeway instead of taking every side street.

Pro tip: If you're making a quick trip for milk, eggs, or a rotisserie chicken, head toward the back of the warehouse using the most direct perimeter route available. You can avoid much of the seasonal merchandise and promotional displays that tend to slow shoppers down.

3 more smart Costco tips worth trying