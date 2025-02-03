State attorneys general block Trump funding freeze, warn federal employees about buyout

A coalition of 22 attorneys general are celebrating a court victory that led to a temporary block of President Trump's attempt to cut off many federal agency grants, loans, and other forms of financial assistance. They also warned federal employees about Trump's "misleading" buyout offer.

The Trump plan was put on hold after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) halting its implementation.

Judge John J. McConnell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted the TRO, siding with the coalition that argued the policy was an illegal overreach by the executive branch. The attorneys general had filed the lawsuit in response to the administration's attempt to freeze or cancel critical funding programs that support a wide range of services in their states.

“The power of the purse belongs to Congress – not the President of the United States,” said Attorney General Letitia James. The ruling came as a relief to those who rely on federal funding for essential services, including health care, disaster relief, public safety, and education.

The lawsuit, which was backed by the attorneys general of 22 states, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, highlights a growing resistance to federal policies that the coalition believes undermine essential services for citizens. As the legal process continues, the attorneys general are committed to defending the availability of vital public services and ensuring that state laws protecting citizens' rights are upheld.

This victory for the coalition marks a critical step in blocking what they see as an overreach of executive power, ensuring that federal funding for essential programs remains intact while the lawsuit proceeds in court.

Beware the buyout offer

Eleven of the AGs also had a word of advice for federal employees considering Trump's buyout offer: don't accept it blindly.

“President Trump’s so-called buyout offers are nothing more than the latest attack on federal workers and the services they provide. These supposed offers are not guaranteed. Federal employees should be cautious and follow the guidance of their unions to protect their rights," James said.

"Attacking our federal workforce will only cause more chaos and confusion for Americans, and will diminish the quality of services our government provides," James said.

On January 28, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent an email to millions of federal employees detailing a new "deferred resignation" program.

Employees were told that if they accept the offer and resign, they would continue receiving all pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30, 2025. The OPM sent another email to federal employees on January 30 reiterating the offer and urging them to find “higher productivity” jobs outside of government.

February 6 deadline

The OPM emails instructed employees that they have until February 6 to decide to remain in their position or resign under the deferred resignation program, and warned that those who did not resign were not guaranteed to keep their jobs.

Supporters of the buyout offer argue that it provides federal employees with a generous financial cushion, facilitating a smoother transition to new employment opportunities or retirement. They view it as a strategic move to modernize and optimize government operations, potentially leading to a more efficient and effective federal workforce.

But unions representing federal employees warned their members against accepting the offer. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employees union, released information for its members warning them that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed its benefits. The National Federation of Federal Employees similarly warned its members against accepting the offer.