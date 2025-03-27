Robinhood not only wants to help you trade stocks, it wants to be your bank

Robinhood, the online stock trading platform that enjoyed explosive growth during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when meme stocks were the rage, has announced plans to offer banking services.

It plans to launch a new platform called Robinhood Banking. Users can access their accounts and engage in other banking services, such as sending and receiving money. Even though it’s a virtual bank, Robinhood says account holders will be able to have cash withdrawals “delivered on demand right to your doorstep.”

Depositors can earn interest of up to 4% APR and enjoy insurance on deposits. While Robinhood is not a bank that can qualify for FDIC insurance, the company said it is partnering with a third-party bank that will provide that guarantee.

Robinhood Banking, which will offer checking and savings accounts to Robinhood Gold customer, will launch later in 2025, the company said.

