US Mint to release limited-edition Declaration of Independence quarters for nation's 250th anniversary

The U.S. Mint will release 250,000 limited-edition 2026 Declaration of Independence quarters featuring a special "July 4th" privy mark to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

The coins will be mixed randomly into circulation and distributed through banks and financial institutions nationwide ahead of Independence Day, rather than sold directly by the Mint.

Collectors can identify the special quarters by their unique "July 4th" privy mark and the absence of a traditional mint mark.

Americans may soon find a rare piece of history in their pocket change.

The United States Mint has announced that it will produce 250,000 limited-edition 2026 Declaration of Independence quarters bearing a special "July 4th" privy mark to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. The commemorative coins will be randomly released into circulation through banks and financial institutions across the country in time for Independence Day.

Unlike standard circulating quarters, the limited-edition coins will not carry a traditional mint mark. Instead, they will feature the distinctive "July 4th" privy mark, making them easily identifiable to collectors while remaining legal tender. The special quarters will not be available for purchase through the U.S. Mint's website, meaning the only way to obtain one is by finding it in everyday circulation.

The commemorative quarter features Thomas Jefferson on the obverse alongside the dual date "1776–2026," marking the nation's semiquincentennial. The reverse depicts the Liberty Bell with its iconic crack, symbolizing both the Declaration of Independence and the nation's founding.

‘More than a coin’

“This is more than a coin; it’s a defining moment in our nation’s story,” said Mint Director Paul Hollis. “We hope Americans enjoy the search for these iconic quarters as they’re meant to be shared, saved, and remembered as part of this historic anniversary.”

The limited-edition release is part of the Mint's broader 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Program, which includes five quarter designs commemorating pivotal moments in American history. The Declaration of Independence quarter is one of several special circulating coins being issued to mark the country's 250th birthday.