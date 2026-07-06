Could Pokémon cards really beat crypto? A $10,000 experiment says yes

A MarketWise analysis found that some Pokémon collectibles outperformed Bitcoin, gold, and the S&P 500 over a five-year period.

Experts say timing matters, and chasing viral investment trends can leave consumers buying after prices have already peaked.

Whether you're investing in stocks, crypto, or collectibles, understanding what you own and the risks involved is more important than following the latest hype.

When people think about investing, they usually picture stocks, ETFs, or maybe even cryptocurrency.

But what if one of the biggest winners over the past five years wasn't a traditional investment at all?

A new MarketWise analysis compared how a hypothetical $10,000 investment would have performed across 21 different assets between January 2021 and April 2026. The study looked at everything from cryptocurrencies and meme stocks to gold, sneakers, and Pokémon collectibles — and some of the results may come as a surprise.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with James Royal, Senior SEO Writer at MarketWise, who broke down what the data reveals, why some unexpected assets outperformed more familiar investments, and what consumers should keep in mind before chasing eye-catching returns.

The key findings

According to Royal, some of the biggest winners weren’t what you’d expect.

“A sealed Pokémon card ended up beating Bitcoin, gold, and even the S&P 500 over the time period we analyzed,” he explained.

“Just because something is driving headlines doesn’t mean it’ll deliver the best returns. We found that several popular AI funds actually trailed a basic S&P 500 index fund. At the end of the day, the timing was crucial. Those who bought the same investment didn’t wind up with the same results when they were a few months apart.”

What investment lessons can consumers take away?

Royal’s biggest piece of investing advice: don’t buy into the hype you see online.

“Don’t let viral TikTok videos or headlines convince you that investing is about jumping on the bandwagon and chasing whatever everyone else is buying,” he said. “Whether it’s Pokémon cards, crypto, or stocks, people often dive in after prices have already taken off.”

On top of that, he encourages consumers to do their homework to get a better understanding of how different investment options work from the inside out/

“If you’re interested in investing, a good starting point is educating yourself on how assets gain value, understanding the risks involved, and only investing money that you can stand to do without for a while,” Royal said. “Slow and steady typically beats chasing the latest fad.

“Tried-and-true investments such as an S&P 500 index fund have delivered long-term returns for investors for years. However, investing in fads may leave you with worthless cardboard, as traders move on to the next hot thing. So, it’s important to understand which investments will create lasting value over time.”

What to do if you’re a Pokemon collector

If you have a box of old Pokemon cards in your house somewhere, don’t start tearing into them just yet. Instead, take some time to evaluate what you have.

“Sealed products have become more valuable, and specifically, certain cards can be worth far more than you might think,” Royal said. “Digging around online to check out recent sales or talking with someone at a reputable card shop can save you from potentially giving away something that’s worth hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.”

Additionally, Royal explained that it’s unlikely that every Pokémon product is going to keep skyrocketing in value forever.

“Every collectible market has periods where the energy is running hot, and then prices cool off,” he said.

Investing doesn’t always look how you’d expect

One of the biggest lessons from this experiment: investing isn’t always what you expect it to be.

“Sometimes it’s a brokerage account, and sometimes it’s a collection you’ve spent years building up, without realizing the financial value it offers,” Royal said. “It’s important to understand what you own before making a decision, and don’t be reactive.

“Whether it’s Pokémon cards, sneakers, or stocks, knowledge is typically what separates a wise investment from an expensive mistake.”