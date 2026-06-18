Many Americans say dad taught them to earn money — but not necessarily how to grow it

Dad was often the first money teacher: 46% of Americans say their father taught them the value of earning money through hard work.

Those lessons stuck: More than 70% of adults still follow at least some of the financial advice their parents taught them.

Investing was the missing lesson: Many respondents wish they had learned more about investing, retirement planning, and building wealth at a younger age.

Ahead of Father's Day this year, a new survey suggests that many of the financial lessons Americans carry into adulthood came directly from dad.

According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by Beyond Finance, nearly half of Americans (46%) say their father was the primary person who taught them the importance of working hard to earn money. Many respondents also credited their fathers with lessons about responsibility and independence.

The findings highlight how financial habits are often learned at home rather than in a classroom.

The lessons that stick

The survey found that more than 70% of Americans still follow at least some of the financial lessons their parents taught them growing up.

Specifically:

42% say they still follow most of what their parents taught them.

29% say they follow some of those lessons.

Only 4% say they often do the opposite.

Fathers were most strongly associated with teaching the value of hard work, financial independence, and planning for the future.

Mothers, on the other hand, were credited with teaching more practical financial skills like budgeting, saving money, and distinguishing between wants and needs.

The lesson many wish they'd learned sooner

While respondents generally appreciated the financial guidance they received growing up, many said there was one topic that didn't get enough attention: Investing.

Investing ranked as the financial subject Americans most wish their parents had taught them more about. Other commonly mentioned topics included credit scores, credit cards, debt management, budgeting, and retirement planning.

The finding is particularly interesting because many respondents credited their fathers with teaching the importance of working hard and earning money. But knowing how to earn money and knowing how to grow money are two very different skills.

The survey suggests many Americans wish those conversations had started sooner. Even a basic understanding of investing at a young age can help people feel more confident about saving for retirement, building wealth, and reaching long-term financial goals.

Actionable tips for parents

Teaching kids about money doesn't require a finance degree.

Talk openly about money : Money should not be a taboo subject at home. Explain how budgeting, saving, and investing work in everyday life to help build real wealth.

Introduce investing early : Even small investments, via a custodial investment account, can help kids understand how money grows over time.

Teach delayed gratification : Encourage kids to save for larger purchases instead of spending every dollar immediately.

Lead by example: Children often learn more by watching financial habits than by listening to lectures.

Pro tip: When shopping, show kids how you compare prices, use coupons, or wait for end-of-season sales. By showing them real-world examples that they can relate to, you can really help them retain the concepts.