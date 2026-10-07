Prime Day shoppers should watch out for scams before, during, and after the sale

Scammers may use fake Amazon alerts, delivery notices, and urgent offers to pressure shoppers into acting quickly.

AI shopping tools can make it easier to shop, but consumers should think twice before sharing personal or financial information with them.

Taking a moment to pause, question suspicious messages, and verify offers independently can help keep your information safe.

Prime Day may be a major shopping event, but consumers shouldn’t wait to start watching for scams.

TrendLife found that 84.2% of the 3,887 Amazon-related scams it tracked in the U.S. in June occurred during the two weeks leading up to Prime Day. That means shoppers may already have gotten suspicious texts, emails, and other messages designed to look like they came from Amazon or a delivery company.

So what should shoppers watch for?

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Lynette Owens, vice president of consumer education and marketing at TrendLife, who shared some tips for spotting potential scams and protecting personal information before clicking on that next Prime Day deal.

Scammers exploit trust

Owens explained that scammers prey on one consumers’ trust of brands like Amazon, UPS, FedEx, etc.

“Scams are designed to trigger an emotional response and make people less likely to question the legitimacy of the source,” she said. “They tap into feelings of scarcity, fear, and excitement to pressure consumers into acting before they have time to think.

“A message claiming a Prime membership payment has failed, a delivery is being held, or an exclusive offer is about to expire can create just enough pressure for someone to click a link or share personal information without verifying if the claim is reputable.”

Owens said the key is recognizing that urgency is often a deliberate tactic. She encourages consumers to give pause when a message pressures you to act immediately and verify it independently rather than responding through the message itself.

Be careful of AI shopping tools

Many consumers utilize AI shopping tools for discounts, extra coupons, or extra assistance tracking down the best buys. However, Owens warns against sharing too much personal information with an AI chatbot.

“From names and financial details to shopping habits and daily routines, these details can reveal a lot about a person,” she said. “When sharing sensitive details with AI tools, consumers may not fully understand where that information is being stored, how it is being utilized or who may have access to it.”

This is risky because the more personal information that is exposed, the more consumers are at risk of identity theft, targeted phishing attacks or scams, or hijacked bank accounts.

Share as little as possible

As Prime Day leads into holiday shopping, Owens hopes that consumers stay vigilant when sharing any information with AI chatbots.

Here are some of Owen’s best tips for staying safe when shopping online this holiday season:

Maintain critical thinking while using AI to shop. Before sharing any personal information, take care to consider whether or not it is necessary and if so, consider sharing as minimally as possible.

Avoid entering sensitive details into an AI chatbot. This includes payment information or personal identifiers. Consumers should trust their instincts and be overly cautious about how revealing they are with an AI tool.

The same principle applies to unexpected messages, deals, and recommendations generated or shared online. Scammers are increasingly good at making fraudulent offers and requests that appear legitimate, particularly during busy shopping periods. Taking a moment to pause and question the legitimacy of the offer and the source can go a long way toward protecting yourself and your family.

“As AI becomes a bigger part of how families shop, search for information, and manage their digital lives, it's equally important to think about how we protect our personal information,” Owens said. “Technology can make everyday tasks easier, but consumers should understand the risks and take steps to protect themselves.”