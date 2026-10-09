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Pacearth recalls swing seats after reports of falls and injuries

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - Pacearth Direct is recalling 110,550 swing seats due to breakage risks, leading to injuries.

Parents should stop using the swings immediately

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  • Pacearth Direct is recalling about 110,550 swing seats because the seats or hanging components can break during use.

  • The company has received at least 30 reports of falls, including nine injuries.

  • Consumers should stop using the swings immediately and request a full refund.

Pacearth Direct is recalling about 110,550 PACEARTH swing seats sold on Amazon because components can break, exposing users to potentially serious fall injuries.

The Oct. 8 recall covers U-type seats sold individually or in two-packs. Reported injuries include fractures, head injuries, and bruising, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The swings came in colors including green, blue, pink, red, and turquoise, with chains covered in yellow plastic. Included metal carabiners or quick links and yellow webbing straps attached the swings to outdoor swing sets or tree branches.

What to do

They were sold from May 2017 through June 2026 for $27 to $57.

To receive a full refund, owners should write “RECALLED” on the seat with permanent marker, photograph it with the PACEARTH logo visible, and email the photo to recall@pacearth.com.

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