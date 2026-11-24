Encouraging sick college students to isolate for three days may help reduce the spread of flu-like illnesses.

Researchers analyzed data from a 10-week study involving 579 college students.

The findings suggest that simple, voluntary measures could play a role in controlling infectious disease outbreaks.

When flu season arrives, one of the simplest pieces of advice is also one of the most important: stay home when you're sick. But getting people to follow that advice isn't always easy, particularly on college campuses, where missing classes and social activities can be a significant inconvenience.

New research from Wake Forest University suggests that even a little encouragement to stay home could make a difference. The study found that asking students with flu-like symptoms to isolate in their dorm rooms for three days may help reduce infections among their peers.

The findings could offer universities another relatively inexpensive way to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses without requiring students to completely change their routines or introducing mandatory isolation policies.

“This is something I think about all the time, as it seems like almost every day in my class, I can tell that at least one person is sick,” researcher Brian Richardson said in a news release.

“In spite of the fact that this is an informal encouragement and students will not always follow the instructions to a T, it still appears to be effective to encourage them.”

How researchers conducted the study

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), examined data from an earlier experiment called the eX-FLU trial.

The original study followed 579 college students over 10 weeks during flu season. Researchers randomly divided participants into two groups. One group was encouraged to stay in their dorm rooms for three days if they developed flu-like symptoms. The other group received no special instructions.

Throughout the study, students reported whether they became sick and which other participants they had interacted with face-to-face.

However, figuring out whether the encouragement actually prevented infections wasn't as straightforward as it might sound. Students weren't required to follow the instructions, and they couldn't necessarily remember every person they had encountered. Researchers also needed to determine whether fewer infections were actually caused by the isolation encouragement rather than other factors.

To address these challenges, Professor Richardson developed a new statistical method to examine whether the intervention caused a reduction in infections, even when students' social connections overlapped.

What the findings mean for consumers

The analysis provided moderate evidence that encouraging students to isolate when sick reduced flu-like infections during the trial.

That's an encouraging result, particularly because the approach doesn't require expensive resources or strict rules. Instead, it suggests that a simple reminder to stay home when symptoms develop could help limit opportunities for illness to spread.

The findings may also have applications beyond college campuses. Researchers say voluntary isolation could be worth considering during future respiratory disease outbreaks, particularly when vaccines or more extensive public health measures aren't immediately available.

Still, there are questions that need further investigation, including whether longer isolation periods would be more effective and whether targeting people at higher risk of spreading illness could produce similar benefits.

For now, the research reinforces a practical takeaway as flu season gets underway: when you're feeling sick, giving yourself a few days at home may help protect the people around you, too.