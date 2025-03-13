Kia sued for Soul, Seltos with fire risk

Kia is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging a defect, which risks starting fires, has harmed customers by dropping the value of certain Kia Souls and Kia Seltoses.

The lawsuit, filed March 7 in Pennsylvania, alleges defects in the piston oil rings, which caused a February 2025 recall, means the cars are "simply not worth as much" and Kia needs to compensate owners more than offering free repairs, ClassAction.org reports.

"The value of a car with a known history of engine issues is worth much less than a car with a properly working engine, or at least a history of a working engine with no critical issues," the lawsuit said.

In February, Kia recalled 137,256 of its 2021-2023 Kia Soul or 2021-2023 Kia Seltos because of the defect and offered free repairs as a solution.

Symptoms of the defect include increased oil consumption, abnormal engine noise and the illumination of the dashboard oil pressure light, Car and Driver reports.

A Kia spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit aims to represent all U.S. residents who bought or leased a 2021-2023 Kia Soul or 2021-2023 Kia Seltos that was recalled.

Lawyers at Carpey Law are on the case and can be reached at scarpey@carpeylaw.com.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.