Write a review
  2. News
  3. Litigation News

Kia sued for Soul, Seltos with fire risk

A class-action lawsuit against Kia alleges a defect has dropped the value of certain Kia Souls and Kia Seltos and owners are due more compensation. Image of 2023 Kia Soul courtesy of Kia.

Kia recalled more than 137,000 of the cars in February

Kia is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging a defect, which risks starting fires, has harmed customers by dropping the value of certain Kia Souls and Kia Seltoses.

The lawsuit, filed March 7 in Pennsylvania, alleges defects in the piston oil rings, which caused a February 2025 recall, means the cars are "simply not worth as much" and Kia needs to compensate owners more than offering free repairs, ClassAction.org reports.

"The value of a car with a known history of engine issues is worth much less than a car with a properly working engine, or at least a history of a working engine with no critical issues," the lawsuit said.

In February, Kia recalled 137,256 of its 2021-2023 Kia Soul or 2021-2023 Kia Seltos because of the defect and offered free repairs as a solution.

Symptoms of the defect include increased oil consumption, abnormal engine noise and the illumination of the dashboard oil pressure light, Car and Driver reports.

A Kia spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit aims to represent all U.S. residents who bought or leased a 2021-2023 Kia Soul or 2021-2023 Kia Seltos that was recalled.

Lawyers at Carpey Law are on the case and can be reached at scarpey@carpeylaw.com.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.