Justice Department launches largest-ever compensation effort for Backpage trafficking victims

Over $200 million in forfeited assets will be distributed to sex trafficking victims exploited through Backpage.com between 2004 and 2018.

The DOJ calls this the largest victim compensation effort of its kind, targeting illicit profits from one of the internet’s most notorious sex trafficking platforms.

Victims have until Feb. 2, 2026, to file petitions for financial compensation through a dedicated website and hotline.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today the launch of a historic victim compensation initiative, aimed at distributing more than $200 million in forfeited assets to those whose sex trafficking was facilitated through the now-defunct website Backpage.com. This marks the largest victim remission process ever undertaken in a human trafficking case.

“Backpage.com facilitated the exploitation of women and children as one of the largest online advertisers for commercial sex and sex trafficking over its 14-year existence,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the DOJ’s Criminal Division. “Today’s announcement underscores the Department’s unwavering commitment to use forfeiture to take the profit out of crime and to compensate victims.”

A long-awaited victory

Between January 1, 2004, and April 6, 2018, Backpage.com operated as a hub for commercial sex advertising, becoming a primary conduit for sex trafficking operations—including the trafficking of minors. After the website was seized by the U.S. government in 2018, years of criminal prosecutions followed. Executives and affiliated businesses were convicted of conspiracy to facilitate unlawful commercial sex, money laundering, and other federal offenses. They are now serving federal prison sentences.

In December 2024, the DOJ secured the forfeiture of over $200 million in assets linked to Backpage's illicit profits. Those funds are now being deployed to support eligible victims, as part of the department’s broader mission to return criminal proceeds to those harmed.

Petition process now open

Victims may now begin filing petitions to claim compensation for financial losses incurred as a result of their trafficking. Individuals, their legal representatives, or estates of deceased victims are eligible if the trafficking was facilitated through Backpage.com within the 2004–2018 timeframe.

The DOJ has appointed Epiq Global Inc. as the Remission Administrator. Victims can access the petition form and additional information at www.backpageremission.com or contact Epiq directly by phone (1-888-859-9206 toll-free or 1-971-316-5053 for international callers), email, or mail. The final deadline to submit a claim is February 2, 2026.

The investigation and forfeiture process was a joint effort among the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, and IRS Criminal Investigation. Federal agents followed financial trails, tracked down illicit transactions, and coordinated the seizure of assets.

“Sex trafficking is one of the most horrific crimes we confront as a society,” said IRS-CI Chief Guy Ficco. “The money always leaves a trail—and that’s where we come in.”

The DOJ emphasized that no payment is required to participate in the compensation process and urged victims to rely only on the official website and channels for information.

Delivering justice beyond prosecution

This landmark remission effort reflects the DOJ’s increasing emphasis on compensating victims—not just punishing perpetrators. Since 2000, its Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS) has returned more than $12 billion in forfeited funds to crime victims.

“Today’s announcement shows the FBI’s commitment to ensuring that those who profit from human trafficking face the consequences of their actions,” said FBI Assistant Director Jose A. Perez. “We will continue to work alongside partners to thwart this industry by decimating its capacity for monetary gain while seeking safeguards for its victims.”

For More Information:

Visit: www.backpageremission.com

Call: 1-888-859-9206 (toll-free) or 1-971-316-5053 (international)

Deadline to file: February 2, 2026.