Current Events in November 2013

A New York woman who was involved in an October accident that killed a 15-year-old Irish girl blames the accident on unintended acceleration involving a Jeep Cherokee SUV and says federal safety regulators have not done enough to eliminate the problem.

But a Chrysler spokesman said safety regulators have never documented an unintended acceleration claim due to mechanical error in any Jeep model.

"There are few motor vehicle defect allegations that have been more exhaustively investigated or more thoroughly refuted than claims of sudden unintended acceleration (SUA)," Chrysler's Michael Palese told ConsumerAffairs. "Comprehensive studies by safety regulators at the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Japan’s Ministry of Transportation, Transport Canada, plus dozens of independent analyses all reached the same conclusion: these incidents are caused by driver error, specifically drivers who believe they are applying the brakes when they are actually pressing the accelerator. No study has ever identified any specific defect in any vehicle that would cause sudden, unintended acceleration."

The woman whose car was struck by an out-of-control Jeep says unintended acceleration is "the only thing that makes sense."

"The car I was in was hit by a 2002 Jeep Cherokee careening out of a parking lot at a very high rate of speed. The lady in the Jeep had been a volunteer for the school's fundraiser held adjacent to that parking lot," Marianne O'Grady told ConsumerAffairs. "After the lady barrelled into my car at such a high rate of speed and sent me going forward, she incredibly accelerated past me, and continued on a path of destruction which included one fatality."

After striking Marianne's car, the Jeep, driven by Roseanne Piccirilli, 55, plowed into a crowd of people attending a street fair in Yonkers, N.Y., the evening of Oct. 11. Kalie Gill, 15, from Fenagh, Co Leitrim, Ireland, was killed and four other persons were injured, two critically, including Kalie's sister, Lindsey, 12. The sisters were students at St. Paul the Apostle School in Yonkers, where Piccirilli is a teacher.

Investigation continues

Police have not charged Piccirilli pending the outcome of an accident reconstruction investigation and the girls' mother, Karen Gill, said she does not hold the teacher responsible.

Doctors say Lindsey is expected to make a complete recovery but the family faces catastrophic medical expenses and does not have health insurance. At least two benefits are being held to raise funds for her case.

"She's a good woman, a good person and she didn't mean to do this," Karen Gill said in the waiting room at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, USA Today reported. "I believe it was a freak accident. I just wish her well."

“It’s an unusual case,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said, according to the Yonkers Journal News. He said tests on the Jeep and toxicology reports were expected to take at least several weeks.

Lindsey had been in an induced coma for several days after the accident and was unable to attend her sister's funeral but sent a letter that was read at Kalie's funeral Mass, the Independent reported.

"When I found out about your death, I tried to cry, but no tears came out," she wrote. "I just sat and looked at the ceiling and froze – thinking you were looking down and praying for me."

She added: "I love you and I always thought of you as my best friend, sister. . . I'm sorry I can't make it to your wake and funeral, but I am here trying to survive for you."

Shot forward

Witnesses quoted by local news reports said the Jeep backed out of its parking spot at a high rate of speed, then shot forward when it was shifted into Drive.

"The lady had no drugs or alcohol in her blood, and the sudden acceleration problem is the only thing that makes sense," O'Grady said.

While reports of unintended acceleration are common, there are few instances in which the vehicle is found to be at fault. Most cases involve "pedal misapplication" -- meaning that the driver accidentally steps on the accelerator instead of the brake.

15 cases per month

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has estimated that there are at least 15 pedal misapplication crashes in the United States every month. Drivers in almost two-thirds of the crashes are women and the crashes most often occur in parking lots, NHTSA found. It said drivers involved in pedal misapplication crashes tend to be shorter.

But whatever the cause, accidents do happen and they sometimes involve drivers whose qualifications make it unlikely they didn't know which pedal was which.

In August 2009, a California highway patrolman and his family were killed in their runaway Lexus ES 350 on a San Diego freeway. Someone calling from the car before it crashed at over 100 miles per hour said they couldn't stop it. Seconds later, it struck an SUV. The accident helped put unintended acceleration in Toyota vehicles at the top of the safety agenda and eventually led to the 2010 recall of millions of Toyota and Lexus models.

Investigators say other cases often involve shorter drivers, who may have trouble reaching the pedals and may be more prone to confuse the accelerator and brake or may be more likely to step on both pedals simultaneously.

Jeeps been the subject of previous complaints. In June 2006, then-Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal told federal regulators that they ought to investigate Jeeps after a 52-year-old man was run over and killed by a Grand Cherokee in a Connecticut car wash.

But Chrysler's Palese said Jeeps have been cleared of previous false acceleration claims by federal investigators: "Chrysler Group has not been immune from false SUA claims. In 2002, for example, NHTSA specifically declined to open an investigation regarding complaints of SUA with Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. On September 20, 2002, NHTSA issued a Denial of Motor Vehicle Defect Petition, which stated: 'it appears that the predominant cause of sudden acceleration incidents involving the subject vehicles has been pedal misapplications.'"

Nevertheless, Jeeps seem to have acquired an especially fearsome reputation among car wash operators, like Dan of Palmyra, Pa.

"My family has owned and operated automatic car washes for nearly 50 years. Over the past 10 years, we have had half a dozen incidents with Jeep Grand Cherokees accelerating out of control," Dan said in a 2011 ConsumerAffairs posting. "Every time it has happened, our employees have maintained that the vehicle took off on them and they could not stop it. The first few times it happened, we assumed it was driver error but not anymore. There is case after case of this happening and nobody at Chrysler will do anything about it.

Engineers regard such accounts as anecdotal and say there is seldom sufficient evidence to pin the blame on a specific vehicle or manufacturer. NHTSA has proposed requiring a "brake-throttle override" but it's not clear how, or if, that would solve the problem of drivers stepping on the wrong pedal.

Despite such assurances, O'Grady blames the federal agency for accidents like the one in Yonkers.

"If the driver is telling the truth about sudden acceleration, then a 15-year-old girl is dead because of that agency's failure to investigate claims of sudden acceleration," she said.