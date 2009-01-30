Current Events in January 2009

The salmonella outbreak has apparently claimed its seventh victim an elderly woman in Minnesota who died on Saturday.

Her death comes amid news that a growing number of companies continue to recall peanut butter products -- including health bars, candies, and cookies -- made with ingredients from the Peanut Corporation of America's (PCA) Blakely, Georgia, facility.

PCA's peanut butter and paste are the focus of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) investigation into this outbreak, which has sickened nearly 500 people in 43 states.

Meanwhile, the makers of three popular brands of peanut butter say their products are safe and not linked to any salmonella-related recalls.

Back in Minnesota, health officials confirmed a woman in her 80's died over the weekend from the strain of salmonella linked to this outbreak -- Salmonella Typhimurium.

The woman lived in a long-term health facility. Officials have not released her name and age -- or the exact cause of her death.

King Nut suspected

An investigation by Minnesota health officials, however, suggests King Nut brand creamy peanut butter as the likely source of the salmonella infections that have sickened many people in that state.

King Nut is made by PCA at its Georgia facility.

Minnesota health officials isolated that strain of salmonella from an open 5-pound container of King Nut brand creamy peanut butter used in a long-term care facility in the state.

King Nut creamy peanut butter is distributed in several states to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, universities, restaurants, cafeterias, and bakeries. It is not sold directly to consumers.

Health officials in Connecticut also linked that same strain of salmonella to an unopened 5-pound containers of King Nut brand peanut butter in that state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , King Nut peanut butter is the only brand used in facilities where clusters of the salmonella outbreak have been identified.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, it can cause more severe illnesses, including arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

PCA has temporarily shut down its Georgia facility and is no long making any peanut butter or paste.

Those products, however, were used as ingredients in cookies, crackers, cereal, candy, ice cream, and pet treats sold nationwide.

In recent weeks, food manufacturers across the country have recalled more than 350 products that contain potentially-tainted PCA peanut butter and paste.

Latest recalls

Here are the latest products recalled in this nationwide salmonella outbreak:

Supreme Protein brand Peanut Butter Crunch Bars and Caramel Nut Bars

These bars contain peanut paste from PCA's Georgia plant, but none have not tested positive for salmonella contamination. The following bars are included in this action: Supreme Protein brand Peanut Butter Crunch Bars (20, 43 and 86 gram sizes); Supreme Protein brand Caramel Nut Bars (20, 50, and 96 gram sizes); Supreme Protein brand Caramel Nut (Energy) Bars. The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. Customers who have these bars should destroy them. For more information on the recalled products -- or how to get a refund -- consumers can contact the company on its Web site .

ShopRite Peanut Butter on Toasty Crackers and ShopRite Peanut Butter and Cheese Cracker Snacks

Made by the Kellogg Company, these products contain paste made by PCA. The recalled sandwich crackers are: ShopRite Peanut Butter on Toasty Crackers, all sizes; ShopRite Peanut Butter and Cheese Cracker Snacks, all sizes. ShopRite sold the crackers in its stores in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The company has removed these products from its store shelves. Consumers with questions about the recall -- or those who would like a refund--can contact the company at 877-869-5633.

LRABAR and JamFrakas Peanut Butter Snack Bars made by General Mills

The products contain peanut butter from PCA. They were distributed nationwide under the LRABAR and JamFrakas brands and sold in grocery and specialty retail stores. The 15,000 cases of products included in this action are:



LRABAR Peanut Butter Cookie Individual Bar

JamFrakas Peanut Butter Blisscrisp snack bars



The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. Consumers should immediately throw away these products and contact LRABAR or JamFrakas for a full refund. The company's number is 1-800-543-2147;

Carob Energee Nuggets made by Whole Foods Market

The products, which contain ingredients made by PCA, were distributed in Whole Foods Market stores in California, Oregon, Washington, and Nevada. They are sold in nine-ounce, clear plastic packages with a label reading "Whole Foods Carob Energee Nuggets." The recall includes all lots that have a UPC of 999482-000274. The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. Consumers should return these products to the store for a full refund. For more information, contact the company at 1-512-542-0656.

NUTRILITE Energy Bars made by Amway Global

The products, which contain peanut paste from PCA, are sold nationwide through direct sales. The energy bars included in this action are: Vanilla Pretzel Energy Bar, SKU/UPC 10-6529; lot numbers 8219A, 8242A, 8276A and 8304A; Peanut Butter Energy Bar, SKU/UPC 10-6530; lot numbers 8294A and 8340A; Chocolate Nut Roll Energy Bar, SKU/UPC 10-6528; lots numbers 8287A, 8357A and 8246A; Product Intro Kit, SKU/UPC E9745; lot numbers 8275BPS1, 8275BPS2, 8275BPS3, 8275MSN1, 8275MSN2 and 8275MSN3. Amway has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. For more information -- or to request a refund -- customers can contact the company at 800-253-6500 or at visit its Customer.support@amwayglobal.com Web site.

Two Varieties of Archer Farms Brand Cookies

Made by Brent and Sam's of Arkansas, the cookies, which contain peanut butter supplied by PCA, are sold at Target and Super Target stores nationwide. The recall covers: Archer Farms Brand Milk Chocolate Monster Chewy Soft Baked Cookies, 8.6oz, UPC 85239 09156, Recalled date codes include: 26Jan2009A, 31Jan2009A, 09Feb2009B, 09Feb2009A, 14Feb2009B2, 17Feb2009B2, 08Mar2009B2, 15Mar2009B2, 21Mar2009A2, 12Apr2009A2, 21Apr2009A2, 16May2009B2, 23May2009A2, 31May2009B2; Archer Farms Brand Double peanut Butter Chewy Soft Baked Cookies, 8.6oz, UPC code 85239 09811, Recalled date codes include: 01Feb2009, 07Feb2009A, 14Feb2009B2, 17Feb2009B2, 16Mar2009A2, 22Mar2009A2, 12Apr2009A2, Apr 18 2009, 06May2009B2, 19May2009B2, 25May2009A2, 02Jun2009A2, 13Jun2009B2. No other Archer Farms cookies are included in this action. The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. Brent and Sam's has destroyed its remaining supply of products received from PCA and stopped using that company as a supplier. Consumers can return the recalled cookies to Target for a refund. For more information, consumers can contact Brent and Sam's at 704-554-5548.

One variety of Sam's Choice Brand Cookies

Made by Brent and Sam's of Little Rock, Arkansas, the cookies, which contain peanut butter supplied by PCA, were sold in Wal-Mart stores nationwide until August, 2008, when the company discontinued this product. This recall covers Sam's Choice Brand Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies, codes: A517Jan09, A5Jan242009. The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these cookies. Consumers can return the products to Wal-Mart for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Brent and Sam's 704-554-5548.

Trader Joe's Sliced Green Apples With All Natural Peanut Butter

These recalled products contain peanut butter made by PCA. The products involved in this action were sold in 7-ounce container with the UPC of 92459 at Trader Joe's store nationwide. The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. It has removed the items from its store shelves. Consumers can return the products to Trader Joe's for a full refund. For more information, contact the company at (626) 599-3817.

Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Chewy Coated & Drizzled Granola Bars, Nutty Chocolate Chewy Coated & Drizzled Granola Bars and Sutter's Formula Cookies

The recall specifically covers three products sold under Trader Joe's private label: Peanut Butter Chewy Coated & Drizzled Granola Bars, 7.4-ounce (UPC 88713), Nutty Chocolate Chewy Coated & Drizzled Granola Bars 7.4-ounce (UPC 88721) and Sutter's Formula Cookies, 16-ounce (SKU 00176). These products contain peanut butter made by PCA. The Sutter's Formula Cookies were sold in Trader Joe's stores in Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. The Peanut Butter Chewy Coated & Drizzled Granola Bars and Nutty Chocolate Chewy Coated & Drizzled Granola Bars were sold in Trader Joe's stores nationwide. Consumers can return the recalled items to Trader Joe's for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact the company at (626) 599-3817.

Various peanut butter products made by Parker Products, Inc.

The recall covers the following items: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, 1442, Manufactured on 11/6/08, lot code 08296, 30 pound case; Peanut Butter Cookies & Crme Organic Bark, 2348, Manufactured on 10/3/08, lot code 08277, 10 pound case; Peanut Butter Milk Blend, 2310, Manufactured on 07/31/08, lot code 08184, 30 pound case. These products, which contain peanut butter made by PCA, were sold nationwide in bulk pack cases and used as ingredients by manufacturers and companies for private labels. None of the products were sold directly to consumers. The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. For more information, customers can contact Parker Products at 800-433-5749.

Some brands OK

Meanwhile, the makers of three popular brands of peanut butter want consumers to know their products are safe and not included in any recalls linked to the salmonella outbreak.

The maker of Skippy peanut butter, Unilever, posted a message on its Web site that states it does not source any ingredients from PCA, and added:.

"Therefore at this time the incident does not in any way relate to Unilever our products and/or our ingredients. Unilever places the highest priority on product quality and safety. As part of our normal course of business, we have in place robust quality assurances and processing procedures to help our product quality and safety."

ConAgra, which makes Peter Pan Peanut Butter, posted a similar message to its customers:

"We'd like to assure you that Peter Pan Peanut Butter is safe to eat and no varieties of Peter Pan Peanut Butter have been recalled," the company states. "ConAgra Foods, the maker of Peter Pan Peanut Butter, has confirmed that none of the ingredients used to make Peter Pan Peanut Butter come from Peanut Corporation of America, the company linked to the government's current salmonella investigation. We are extremely confident in the safety protocols, including stringent quality testing, for Peter Pan Peanut Butter."

The J. M. Smucker Company, which makes Jif Peanut Butter, also posted a message on the company's Web site stating all its products are safe to eat:

"The J. M. Smucker Company does not purchase peanuts or any ingredients from Peanut Corporation of America," the company said. "We are confident that our comprehensive product safety and quality assurance policies and procedures, including testing for the presence of Salmonella, ensure the safety of all of our products."

The FDA now has a complete list of all the products recalled in the salmonella outbreak on its Web site. Consumers can check that list to see if their favorite products are included in any recalls.

Earlier recalls

Earlier recalls include:

Arbonne

Certain lots of Arbonne Figure 8 Peanut Butter Chews made by Arbonne International, LLC. The company distributed these products nationwide through independent Arbonne consultants. The products included in this action were shipped between October 27, 2008 and January 19, 2009, and have the following lot numbers:



A8296-8291 / EXPIRATION DATE 10/2009,

A8331-8291 / EXPIRATION DATE 10/2009,

A8331-8309 / EXPIRATION DATE 11/2009,

B8331-8309 / EXPIRATION DATE 11/2009,

C8331-8309 / EXPIRATION DATE 11/2009,

A8336-8291 / EXPIRATION DATE 10/2009.



The products were sold in individual packages and as a component of the Go Figure 8 30-Day Program Set and the Figure 8 Ready, Set, Go! Vanilla product bundles. Consumers who have these recalled products should immediately destroy them. Arbonne said it will either replace the product with Arbonne Figure 8 Chocolate Chews or issue a refund. To obtain a refund, customers must provide the lot number of the recalled item. For more information, consumers can contact the company at 1-800-ARBONNE.

Jimmy's Chocolate Chip Cookies, Inc.

Jimmy's Cookies and One Smart Cookie Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk come in 4 oz, 12.5 oz, and 18 oz. packages and cookie dough in 15 lb, 20 lb and 25 lb foodservice pack sizes with pack dates 12/4/08 - 1/14/09. The cookies were distributed in most eastern, southern and Midwestern states through supermarket grocery store bakeries, convenience stores, and lunch trucks. The packaging is clear plastic, round, rectangular, or octagonal, with a label bearing the brand name. No other Jimmy's Cookies or One Smart Cookie retail packages are included in this action. Consumers who purchased the recalled cookies should either destroy or return them to the store for a full refund. For more information, contact the company at 1-800-937-5050 between the hours of 8AM and 5PM EST.

GNC

Certain lots of GNC Triflex Peanut Butter Soft Chews products sold by General Nutrition Centers, Inc. (GNC). The products come in 60 count containers and have lot numbers ending in 8275 and 8255. The product's ten digit lot number is on the bottom of the package. The recalled products also have a UPC code of 048107036942. No other GNC brand products are included in this recall. GNC is removing the products from its store shelves. Customers who have any of these recalled items should immediately destroy them. For more information on this action -- or how to obtain a refund -- customers can contact GNC at 1-888-462-2548, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shurfine

Shurfine Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream (1.75 QT) and Meijer Peanut Butter Cup (16oz) made by Perry's Ice Cream. The company distributed the Shurfine Ice Cream in New York and Pennsylvania. The Peanut Butter Cups were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan. This recall is an expansion of one the company announced on January 17, 2009. To date, the company has recalled the following ice cream products made between July 2008 and January 2009:

UPC Code Description Pack size



75767-39002 Perry's Peanut Butter Cup Craze Ice Cream 1/2 Pint

75767-00226 Perry's Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 1.5 QT

75767-00226 Perry's Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 1.75 QT

75767-29704 Perry's Peanut Butter Chip Frozen Yogurt 1.5 QT

75767-29704 Perry's Peanut Butter Chip Frozen Yogurt 1.75 QT

75767-50042 Perry's Peanut Butter Sundae Crunch Ice Cream Bar 24/3.5 fl oz

75767-00237 Perry's Peanut Butter Fudge Ice Cream 1.5 QT

75767-00237 Perry's Peanut Butter Fudge Ice Cream 1.75 QT

75767-22309 Perry's Perfectly Churned Light Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 1.5 QT

75767-22309 Perry's Perfectly Churned Light Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 1.75 QT

N/A Perry's 3 GL Peanut Butter Cup 3 GL

N/A Perry's 3 GL YGT Peanut Butter Chip 3 GL

15400-22259 Shurfine Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 1.75 QT

15400-22258 Shurfine Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream 1.75 QT

77890-53531 Wegmans Chocolate Nutty Cone Ice Cream 1.75 QT 1.75 QT

77890-52460 Wegmans Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 1.75 QT 1.75 QT

77890-60212 Wegmans Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pint 1.75 QT

77890-29723 Wegmans Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream 1.75 QT 1.75 QT

77890-29034 Wegmans Peanut Butter Sundae Ice Cream 1.75 QT 1.75 QT

77890-53525 Wegmans Peanut Butter Pretzel Ice Cream 1.75 QT 1.75 QT

77890-35369 Wegmans Peanut Butter Crunch Ice Cream Bar 6 Pack 6/3.5 oz each

77890-10466 Wegmans Peanut Butter Candy Sundae Cup Ice Cream 4 Pack 4/6fl oz each 77890-10394

Wegmans Peanut Butter Sundae Cup Ice Cream 4 Pack 4/6fl oz each 71928-39684

Meijer Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 16 Fl oz 16 Fl Oz

No illnesses are linked to any of these recalled products. Consumers who have purchased these ice creams should immediately destroy them. For more information about the recall or a refund, customers can call Perry's Consumer Affairs Department at 1-800-873-7797 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday EST.

Kroger Private Selection

Private Selection Peanut Butter Passion Light Ice Cream sold by The Kroger Company. The ice cream came in 1.75 quart (56-ounce) containers under the UPC Code Number: 1111054016 with a "Sell by" date of 8-13-09 followed by 49-70. The recalled ice cream was sold in City Market, Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, QFC and Smith's retail stores. This recall is an expansion of action taken by Kroger on January 19.



Previously, Kroger recalled its: Private Selection Peanut Butter Passion Ice Cream sold in 1.75 quart (56-ounce) containers under the UPC Code Number: 0001111052816 with a "Sell by" date of 8-13-09 followed by 49-70. Please note this "Sell by" date corrects the "Sell by" date previously announced of 8-11-09; Private Selection Peanut Butter Passion Ice Cream sold in 48-ounce containers with a "Sell by" date of 9-13-09 under the following UPC Code Number: 0001111054437. That ice cream was sold in City Market, Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, QFC and Smith's retail stores in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



Customers who purchased any of these recalled products should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement. No other Kroger products -- including the company's brand of peanut butter -- are involved in this action. For more information about these recalls, customers can contact Kroger at (800) 632-6900 or check the company's www.kroger.com/recalls Web site.

Aspen Hills

Aspen Hills, Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of certain cookie dough products. The products are sold nationwide in 3 lb. pails, and 3 lb. corrugated boxes to distributors who are involved in fund raising. The following products with the codes listed below are subject to this recall. No other products are impacted.



• Baker Jo's Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, and Monster 3 lb. pails Date codes: 08273, 08281

• Ovens of Ashley Monster 3 lb. pails Date code: 08273

• Gourmet Cookie Dough Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk 3 lb. pails Date code: 08273

• Gigi's Peanut Butter 3 lb. pail Date code: 08281 Gigi's Peanut Butter 3 lb. corrugated box Date code: 08277

• Arizona Gold Peanut Butter, and I love Peanut Butter 3 lb. pails Date code: 08281

• ABC Dough Peanut Butter 3 lb. pails Date codes: 08261, 08263, 08268, 08277, 08288, 08297

Nash Finch

Nash Finch, the operator of stores named: SunMart Foods, Econofoods, Prairie Market, Avanza Supermarket, Food Bonanza, Wholesale Food Outlet, Family Fresh Market, Family Thrift Center, and Pick'n Save is taking the precautionary measure of voluntarily recalling the following products made in the bakery departments of its corporate operated stores because they contain peanut butter that was supplied by Peanut Corporation of America (PCA) and has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella:



•Peanut Butter Cookies,

•Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies,

•Mini Peanut Butter Cookies,

•Monster Cookies,

•Peanut Butter Grand Brownies,

•Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies,

•Puppy Chow snack mix,

•Peanut Butter Rolls,

•Peanut Butter Rice Crisp Bar,

•Special K-Bar,

•Scotcheroos,

•Rolls and Cakes Iced with Peanut Butter Cream.

All sell-by dates are included in this recall. The products are sold in various packaging and quantities and have a price label attached bearing one of the above identified store names. All items should be destroyed or returned to the store where purchased for a full refund.

South Bend Chocolate

The South Bend Chocolate Company has extended their voluntary recall of candy to additional products because they contain peanut butter from Peanut Corporation of America, which may be contaminated with Salmonella. These products were sold via internet sales, mail order and may have been sold nationwide through our distributors to retail stores.

Candy impacted by the recall is all sold under The South Bend Chocolate Company brand name and was produced on or after July 1, 2008. The candies under recall include:



• Assorted chocolates in 5 ounce (Products with labels reading 121 and 121R,UPC #4482300121)

• 8 ounce (Products with labels reading 122, 122DK and 122R, UPC #4482300122 are under recall)

• 12 ounce (Products with labels reading 123 and 123DK, UPC #4482300123) and

• 26 ounce (Product 124, UPC #4482300124) boxes.

• [Note: the sugar free assorted chocolates are not affected, and are not part of the recall].

• Hoosiers in 1.5 ounce (Product 010, UPC# 4482300011) and 3.0 ounce (Product 011, UPC# 4482300010. [Note: These are corrected sizes].

• Valentine Heart, 14 ounces (Products with labels reading 1020 and 1020R, UPC #4482310201 are under recall).

• Additionally Christmas gift boxes (CC, CCLG, CCXL and CCXXL) and any other gift baskets may have included the assorted chocolate boxes.

The following products are also under recall and are sold to retail stores in bulk for sales of smaller quantities to their customers:



• 4.5lb Peanut Butter Fudge, Product 228, UPC #4482300228

• 4 lb. Hoosiers, Product 410, UPC #4482300410

• 5 lb. Peanut Butter Meltaway, Milk Chocolate, Product 204, UPC #4482300204

• 5 lb. Peanut Butter Meltaways-Dark Chocolate, Product 204D, UPC #4482302044

• 4.5lb Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge, Product 229, UPC #4482300229

Replacement products that are not under recall can be distinguished from recalled product by the presence of a round gold sticker, which we are placing on the bottom of the boxes and/or baskets of replacement products that are not under recall.

Rain Creek

Rain Creek Baking Corporation has announced a voluntary recall of Sinbad and Rain Creek Baking Company branded dessert products produced with peanut butter because the products have a potential of being contaminated with Salmonella.

Items affected by recall are listed below followed by the SKU (number next to bar code used for scanning)



• SinbadSweets.com 12pc Peanut Butter Princess 0 38105 10304 3

• Sinbad Special Baklava Assortment 0 38105 10933 0

• 19 pc Bakery and Sweets 0 38105 10985 4

• Sinbad Sweets Enrobed Peanut Butter Princesses 0 38105 10996 0

• Sinbad Sweets Enrobed Peanut Butter Baskets 0 77589 37133 0

• Rain Creek Baking Company Peanut Butter Princesses 0 38105 20013 1

• Rain Creek Baking Company Peanut Butter Turtles 0 38105 20026 1

• Rain Creek Baking Company Peanut Butter Turtle Shells 0 38105 20031 5

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20101 5

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20102 2

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20103 9

• Sinbad Galleta estilo Baklava 0 38105 20106 0

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20117 6

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20120 6

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20124 2

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20127 5

• Sinbad Sweets Peanut Butter Princess Baklava 0 38105 20128 2

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20129 9

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 20130 5

• Sinbad Galletas estilo Baklava 0 38105 20180 0

• Rain Creek Baking Company Baklava Assortment * 0 38105 20211 1

• Rain Creek Baking Company Baklava Assortment 0 38105 20213 5

• Sinbad Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 21335 3

• Sinbad Sweets European Baklava Assortment * 0 38105 21339 1

• Sinbad Sweets Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 21375 9

• Sinbad Sweets Baklava & Sweets 0 38105 21382 7

• Sinbad Sweets Caffe Sweets 0 38105 22143 3

• Rain Creek Baking Corporation Baklava Assortment * 0 38105 22280 5

• Michael's Baklava Assortment 0 38105 22297 3

• Rain Creek Baking Corporation Hand Crafted Baklava 0 38105 22306 2

Chef Jay's

Chef Jay's Food Products has announced a voluntary recall of some of its branded food products that contain peanut butter because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Chef Jay's Food Products has identified (5) five items that contain the specified lots of peanut butter recalled by PCA. The following products, in all sizes and packages, with the "Best By" dates ranging from06/Sept/09 thru 16/Jan/10 are included in the recall:



• Peanut Butter Tri-O-Plex Duo Bar (100 gram)

• Peanut Butter Tri-O-Plex Cookie (85 gram)

• Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Tri-O-Plex Cookie (85 gram)

• Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Tri-O-Plex Lite Bites Cookie (57 gram)

• Peanut Butter Tri-O-Plex Brownie (85 gram)

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Earlier Recalls

More than 125 peanut butter products were recalled earlier, as companies continue to pull peanut butter candies, health bars, and crackers off stores shelves after learning their products contain ingredients made by Peanut Corporation of America (PCA).

NutriSystem

NutriSystem has announced a voluntary recall of its NutriSystem-branded Peanut Butter Granola Bar 1.41 ounces or 40 grams packaged in flexible film, because the product contains peanut butter which was manufactured by PCA.

The lot codes for the recalled NutriSystem bars are: TC08158A, TC08188A, TC09158A, TC09168A, TC09178A, TC11148A, and TC11178A

The peanut butter is the focus of an ongoing Salmonella investigation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). PCA is one of the suppliers of peanut ingredients to the company. NutriSystem is no longer using PCA as a peanut butter supplier.

There have been no cases of illness or adverse effects reported by any NutriSystem customers, and no other products within the NutriSystem food portfolio, including those made with peanut butter, are affected by this recall, the company said.

No Salmonella contamination has been detected in the NutriSystem Peanut Butter Granola Bar, the commpany said.

"We are urging all consumers who have purchased or are in possession of this product to immediately destroy them," said Sharon Tate, Vice President of Quality Assurance, NutriSystem, Inc. "Customers seeking a replacement bar are being asked to call a NutriSystem representative at 1-866-491-6425 or e-mail PBbar@Nutrisystem.com and a replacement bar will be issued in its place."

The peanut butter granola bar has been distributed directly to customers from the website or call center sales, residing in the United States by NutriSystem. The Peanut Butter Granola Bar (UPC 6 32674320162) is not available in retail stores, and not sold under any other name. This voluntary recall does not apply to NutriSystem Peanut Butter Granola Bar product sold in Canada.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Other recalls

In addition to NutriSystem, the following companies have recalled products containing peanut butter made by PCA:

• Frozen cookie dough by Best Brands Corp. The Minnesota company sold the cookie dough to retail and grocery store bakeries and other foodservice outlets. The recalled items include: Best Brands Corp. 1.25 oz Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 22.5 lb case, 288 cookies per case (Item #1003-01); Best Brands Corp. 1.5 oz Custom Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 20.25 lb case, 216 cookies per case (Item #1046-01); Best Brands Corp. 1.25 oz Custom Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 18.75 lb case, 240 cookies per case (Item #1046-02); Best Brands Corp. 2 oz Custom Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 25 lb case, 200 cookies per case (Item #1046-05); Best Brands Corp. 1.5 oz Custom Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 20.25 lb case, 216 cookies per case (Item #1047-01); Best Brands Corp. 1.5 oz Custom Reese's Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 20.25 lb case, 216 cookies per case (Item #1048-01); Best Brands Corp. 3 oz Original Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 21 lb case, 112 cookies per case (Item #1610-12); Best Brands Corp. 1.5 oz ZT Custom Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 20.25 lb case, 216 cookies per case (Item #4367-01); Best Brands Corp. 1.5 oz ZT Custom Reese's Peanut Butter Precut Frozen Cookie Dough, 20.25 lb case, 216 cookies per case (Item #4369-01); Best Brands Corp. Peanut Butter Frozen Cookie Dough, 18 lb pail (Item #5201-67. Consumers may have purchased the products as baked cookies of various sizes from trays in the bakery counter or in individual packages with grocery store labels. The name "Best Brands Corp." would not appear on the consumer package. No other Best Brand Corp. products are included in this action. "Best Brands Corp. prides itself in providing the specialty baking industry with high quality, safe products," the company said in a written statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this precautionary recall may cause."

• Peanut butter-chocolate candies made by Landies Candies.

The company distributed the candies in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia. The recalled candies are: Landies Premium Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, 11 oz. bags, sold at Wilson Farms stores, UPC 013065502167, lot # 345; Wegmans Swiss Recipe Ultimate Peanut Butter Cups, 8 oz. tubs, UPC 77890 12946, lot # 273; Wegmans Swiss Recipe Medium Chocolate Holiday Platter, 23 oz., UPC 77890 15526, sold between 10-31-08 and 1-21-09; Wegmans Swiss Recipe Large Chocolate Holiday Platter, 51 oz., UPC 77890 15529, sold between 10-31-08 and 1-21-09; Wegmans Swiss Recipe Large Chocolate Holiday Platter with Sponge Candy, 49 oz., UPC 77890 15530, sold between 10-31-08 and 1-21-09; Wegmans Swiss Recipe Ultimate Peanut Butter Cups, also available at Wegmans in bulk food bins and in random weight packages, Bin # 79966, sold between 10-31-08 and 1-21-09.

The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. "Landies Candies apologizes for any inconvenience to our customers," Lawrence R. Szrama, company president, said. "Landies Candies' product quality and consumer safety have been our top priority for over 23 years and our decision today reflects that tradition." Consumers can return the recalled product for a full refund. For more information, contact Landies Candies at 1-800-834-8212, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST. For questions about the Wegmans brand products included in the recall, customers can contact the company at 1-800-WEGMANS, ext. 4760, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST;

• Cheese Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers and Toasted Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers sold at Weis Markets. The recalled products are Weis Quality (WQ) Cheese Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers, 11-ounce, (UPC 41497-56442), and Weis Quality Toasted Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers, 11-ounce, (UPC 41497-56443). The crackers were distributed at Weis Markets stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and West Virginia. Weis Markets removed these products from its store shelves on January 16, 2009, and issued a stop scan order for them. No other Weis Quality products are involved in this action. Kellogg's Company made the crackers; Bremner Food Group was the supplier. Customers can return the recalled crackers to any Weis Markets' store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can call Kellogg's Consumer Response Center at 877-869-5633;

• 1,400 pounds of Blanton's Peanut Butter Sticks made by Blanton's Candies of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The products were distributed in retail stores in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. The recalled peanut butter sticks are packaged in 8 ounce cellophane bags and labeled in part: "Blanton's Homemade Candy, Sweetwater, TN 423-337-3487. The company has stopped making and distributing these products. It has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these peanut butter sticks. The company said consumers should immediately discard the products and take the packaging to the store for a full refund. For more information, customers can call the company at 1-423-337-3487;

• Asian Marinated Flank Steak with Sesame Vegetable Stir Fry, Indonesian Chicken with Coconut Rice, and Chicken Satay & Bangkok Peanut Sauce with Jasmine Rice Meals made in November and December by Dinners Ready of Meridian, Idaho. The marinades used for the protein portions of the meals contain peanut butter recalled by PCA. The recalled meals were distributed in the Treasure Valley area of Idaho. The company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to these products. Customers can return the recalled meals to the store for a replacement. For more information, contact the company at (208) 888-6828;

• Health Valley Organic Peanut Crunch Chewy Granola Bars made by Lovin Oven of California. The recalled products were distributed nationwide and includes Health Valley Organic Peanut Crunch Chewy Granola Bars, 6.1 oz box, # 0-35742 15483-4, Lot codes 13JUN09, 14JUN09, 28JUL09, (the lot code can be found on the left hand side of the top panel). No reports of illnesses are linked to these products. Consumers can return the recalled items for a full refund. For more information, contact the company at 1-800-434-4246 (7 am 5 pm Mountain Time).

• POCO PAC and GRANDE GOURMET peanut butter and peanut butter and jelly combination products made by Boca Grande Foods. The company distributed POCO PAC, and GRANDE GOURMET peanut butter products nationally for use in foodservice institutions. The products were distributed in 0.5 oz., 0.75 oz., 1 oz., 1.12 oz., 2 oz., 2.25 oz. and 3 oz. individual plastic containers labeled with POCO PAC, or GRANDE GOURMET. Some of the products were also distributed in unbranded 16 oz., 5 lb. and 50 lb. bulk plastic containers. Customers who received these recalled products will be contacted by a Boca Grande Foods customer service representative. For more information, customers can contact the company at 800-788-8026, extension 15;

• Several varieties of TWISTED and TITAN nutrition bars made by Premier Nutrition. The recall includes: TWISTED Nutrition Bar, Vanilla, BEST BY: AUG 01 2009A (August 1, 2009), through JAN 09 2010A (January 9, 2010); TWISTED Nutrition Bar, Chocolate, BEST BY: AUG 01 2009A (August 1, 2009), through JAN 09 2010A (January 9, 2010); TWISTED Nutrition Bar, Peanut Butter, BEST BY: AUG 01 2009A (August 1, 2009), through JAN 09 2010A (January 9, 2010); TWISTED Nutrition Bar, Variety Packs 15 and 24 count DATED: 07/01/09 (July 1, 2009) through 01/09/10 (January 9, 2010); TITAN Nutrition Bar, Chocolate Peanut Crunch (80g size), BEST BY: SEP 04 2009A (September 4, 2009) through DEC 17 2009A (December 17, 2009); TITAN Nutrition Bar, Chocolate Peanut Crunch (25g size), BEST BY: SEP 04 2009A (September 4, 2009) through DEC 17 2009A (December 17, 2009).

The nutrition bars were sold nationwide in grocery, warehouse, and other retail stores and on the Internet. No other PREMIER NUTRITION flavors, brands or products are included in this recall. "We regret the need to take this action, but the complete safety of our customers and consumers is our highest priority," said Chris Geist, chief operating officer for Premier Nutrition. Customers should destroy the recalled bars, the company said. For more information about the recall or a refund, customers can contact the company at 888-836-8977 or visit Premier Nutrition's Web site.





