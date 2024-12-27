Ford recalls nearly 12,000 F-150 Lightnings due to steering issue

Ford is recalling 11,922 2023-2024 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles. The front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been tightened properly, allowing the front upper control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly.

A detached control arm can cause a loss of vehicle steering and control, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect the upper control arm ball joint nut, and replace the nut and/or knuckle assembly, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 3, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S76.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine whether your vehicle is subject to this recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter your vehicle's license plate number or 17-digit VIN.