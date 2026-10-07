Five fall destinations that show off America at its colorful best

Fall travelers don't have to limit themselves to New England: Some of the country's best autumn scenery stretches from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Pacific Northwest.

Timing matters: Peak foliage can arrive in September at higher elevations and linger into late October or even November in some parts of the country.

Fall can offer more than leaves: Apple orchards, hiking, scenic drives, festivals, historic towns, and cooler temperatures can turn a foliage trip into a full vacation.

For travelers who consider autumn the best time to hit the road, the United States offers an unusually wide range of choices.

The classic image may be a winding New England highway surrounded by brilliant red and orange maples. But head west, and the colors, landscapes, and experiences change dramatically. In New Mexico, mountainsides turn gold with aspens. In Oregon, autumn colors frame waterfalls and the Columbia River.

Here are five destinations spread across the country that offer distinctive fall getaways.

Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor, Maine

It's difficult to make a list of American fall destinations without including New England, and Acadia National Park offers something many inland foliage destinations can't: brilliant autumn colors set against a rugged Atlantic coastline.

The National Park Service says leaves generally begin changing in September, with peak color usually occurring sometime during the first three weeks of October.

Travelers can explore the park on the 27-mile Park Loop Road, which provides access to mountains, lakes, and coastal attractions including Sand Beach, Otter Point, and Jordan Pond.

Acadia also has 45 miles of historic carriage roads that can be explored on foot or bicycle.

Bar Harbor provides restaurants, shopping, and lodging just outside the park, making it possible to combine outdoor activities with a traditional New England coastal vacation.

One consideration is popularity. Fall is hardly a secret at Acadia, and the Park Service warns that parking areas at some of its most popular locations can fill. Travelers should have backup plans and consider visiting busy attractions early or late in the day.

Best time to consider: Early to mid-October, although foliage timing varies with weather.

Asheville and the Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina

For travelers who want a longer window in which to chase fall colors, Asheville has an advantage: elevation.

Fall colors begin at the highest elevations in the mountains surrounding Asheville and gradually move downhill. The local tourism office says that color is expected to be visible somewhere in the region from late September into early November this year.

That makes Asheville a good base for travelers willing to drive to find the best colors.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is the obvious attraction, with overlooks and mountain scenery stretching in both directions from the city. Travelers can also hike, visit nearby mountain communities, or spend part of the trip exploring Asheville's restaurants, breweries, galleries, and shops.

The area's varied elevations also reduce the pressure to pick one supposedly perfect weekend. Visitors arriving earlier in the season can head to higher elevations, while later visitors can look for color closer to Asheville and in lower valleys.

Best time to consider: October, with opportunities extending from late September into early November.

Door County, Wisconsin

For a Midwestern version of the classic fall getaway, Door County combines colorful forests, small towns, Lake Michigan views, and an agricultural harvest season.

The Wisconsin peninsula has roughly 300 miles of shoreline and five state parks, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to see the colors by hiking, driving, bicycling, or even from the water.

Fall color generally begins in the northern part of the peninsula before progressing south, with peak viewing typically arriving by mid-October.

But foliage isn't the only attraction. Autumn is apple season in Door County, and roadside orchards and farm markets add cider, pies, and fresh fruit to the experience. Fall festivals are also common in communities scattered along the peninsula.

For travelers who like road trips, the combination of shoreline, winding roads, and small communities such as Fish Creek, Egg Harbor, and Sister Bay makes it easy to turn leaf-peeping into a multi-day trip.

Best time to consider: Late September through mid-October, with mid-October often near peak.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Fall in the Southwest looks very different from autumn in Maine or Wisconsin.

Around Santa Fe, the signature fall color comes from aspen trees, whose leaves turn brilliant yellow and gold against mountain slopes and New Mexico's famously blue skies.

One of the most accessible places to see them is the mountain corridor leading toward Hyde Memorial State Park and Ski Santa Fe. Santa Fe's tourism office recommends the area for viewing golden aspens, and Ski Santa Fe is offering fall chairlift rides on selected weekends in early October 2026.

The city itself gives travelers another reason to make the trip. Cooler October weather can make walking around Santa Fe's historic center more comfortable than during the summer, while visitors can explore its museums, galleries, restaurants, and distinctive adobe architecture.

Santa Fe's tourism organization calls October one of the city's best months, noting cooler temperatures and smaller crowds.

It's a particularly good choice for travelers who want fall scenery but aren't necessarily looking for the traditional red-and-orange New England experience.

Best time to consider: Late September through early to mid-October for mountain aspens.

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon

For a West Coast fall trip, the Columbia River Gorge provides a combination that's difficult to duplicate: autumn foliage, towering cliffs, waterfalls, and the Columbia River.

The Gorge stretches east from the Portland area, making it relatively easy to combine an outdoor trip with a city stay. The Historic Columbia River Highway and Interstate 84 corridor provide access to waterfalls, trails, and communities along the river.

Oregon's fall colors generally reach their best from mid- to late October, although timing varies considerably by region. Travel Oregon says the Mt. Hood and Columbia Gorge region can peak somewhat later than parts of the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon.

The scenery also changes as travelers head east. The wetter forests and waterfalls closer to Portland gradually give way to a drier landscape, allowing a relatively short road trip to cover dramatically different terrain.

And unlike destinations where foliage is the main event, the Gorge's waterfalls and enormous basalt cliffs remain attractions — even if the leaves aren't cooperating.

Best time to consider: Mid- to late October.

Don't plan around an exact "peak" date

There's one important warning for anyone planning a fall-color vacation: trees don't follow a travel calendar.

Temperature, rainfall, elevation, and latitude all affect when leaves change, and forecasts made weeks in advance can easily be off by several days.

A better strategy is to choose a destination that offers plenty to do even if the foliage is early or late. Acadia has its coastline, Asheville its mountain drives and food scene, Door County its shoreline and orchards, Santa Fe its arts and culture, and the Columbia River Gorge its waterfalls.

That way, spectacular foliage becomes the highlight of the trip rather than the requirement for enjoying it.