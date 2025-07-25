Diet, not exercise, is likely the primary factor behind obesity, study finds

Rising obesity in more developed countries tracks closely with higher caloric intake — not a drop in physical activity.

A study of over 4,200 adults across 34 global populations measured energy use and body fat using gold‑standard methods.

After adjusting for size and lifestyle, diet (especially ultraprocessed food) explains most excess body fat — not differences in total energy expenditure.



When you hear obesity described as a consequence of inactivity, it might seem obvious: people eat too much and move too little.

However, a groundbreaking new study from Duke University flips that mindset.

The research found that as countries develop, people tend to eat more — but they don’t necessarily burn fewer calories. In fact, daily energy expenditure stays similar or even increases.

That means that the real culprit behind rising obesity is diet — not lounging on the couch.

“Despite decades of trying to understand the root causes of the obesity crisis in economically developed countries, public health guidance remains stuck with uncertainty as to the relative importance of diet and physical activity,” researcher Herman Pontzer said in a news release.

“This large, international, collaborative effort allows us to test these competing ideas. It’s clear that changes in diet, not reduced activity, are the main cause of obesity in the U.S. and other developed countries.”

The study

This global analysis involved more than 4,200 healthy adults aged 18–60, from 34 populations spanning six continents, covering hunter‑gatherers, pastoralists, farmers, and urban industrial dwellers.

Researchers measured total energy expenditure (TEE) using doubly labeled water, a gold‑standard method that directly captures how many calories your body burns, including resting and activity metabolism.

They also measured body fat percentage and BMI, and tied economic development to United Nations’ Human Development Index (HDI), which reflects education, longevity, and income levels. All data were carefully adjusted for differences in body size and composition to make fair comparisons across diverse groups.

The results

The study found that total and basal energy expenditure declined only modestly — as little as 6–11% — with economic development, and those differences explained just about 10% of the rise in body fat and BMI seen in wealthier populations.

Meanwhile, dietary intake rose sharply in more developed settings. In populations with detailed food data, higher percentages of ultraprocessed foods in the diet strongly correlated with higher body fat — regardless of energy expenditure levels.

Researchers emphasize that physical activity still matters, but that eating more — especially processed, calorie-dense foods — is driving modern obesity.

“Diet and physical activity should be viewed as essential and complementary, rather than interchangeable,” the researchers wrote.