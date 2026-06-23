Costco launches its own Prime Day rival — here's where members can save

Costco's answer to Prime Day: Member Appreciation Days runs through June 26 with deals on electronics, furniture, travel, and household essentials.

Look beyond the sale price: Costco often includes extras like extended warranties, delivery, travel perks, and cash back rewards.

Buy what you'll use: The best values are often on everyday items like paper products, baby wipes, pet supplies, and other household staples.

While Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals, and Target Circle Week are grabbing most of the headlines this week, Costco is running its own sales event that could offer even better value on some big-ticket purchases.

Costco's Member Appreciation Days event runs through June 26 and includes discounts on everything from TVs and computers to furniture, mattresses, baby products, and travel packages.

The key difference? Costco often competes on value, not just price.

That means shoppers should look beyond the sale tag and pay attention to what's included.

Don't compare prices—compare the total package

One of the biggest mistakes shoppers make during major sales events is focusing exclusively on the sticker price.

For example, Costco is currently offering a Samsung 65-inch S90F OLED television for $1,199.99.

After a quick price check, I found the same TV for the same price at Best Buy and Amazon. But Costco includes an Allstate protection plan bundle that provides five years of total coverage. Not to mention 4% back in rewards when you use your Costco Anywhere Visa to buy the TV.

By factoring in the entire package that Costco offers, it’s often going to be the better deal.

The same strategy applies to laptops, appliances, mattresses, furniture, and fitness equipment.

Look for hidden savings on baby and household essentials

Not every good deal involves electronics. Some of Costco's strongest values this week are on products families buy repeatedly.

Examples include:

Baby wipes

Paper products

Cleaning supplies

Pantry staples

Pet supplies

The Kirkland Signature baby wipes promotion is a good example. Through June 26th, you can get $4 manufacturer's savings, bringing your total for a box of 900 wipes down to only $19.99.

A small discount on the stuff your family buys regularly can add up to meaningful savings.

Pro tip: Focus on products you'll definitely use within the next six months. Buying necessities at a discount usually beats buying gadgets you weren't planning to purchase.

Check Costco before buying an air conditioner

Summer heat is driving demand for cooling products nationwide. Costco currently has significant discounts on portable air conditioners, including $110 off a Midea 12,000 BTU DUO Smart Inverter.

If you're shopping for cooling products this week, be sure to compare the following:

Unit price

Warranty coverage

Delivery costs

Also, Costco's generous return policy and included benefits can make a higher-priced item a better overall value.

Don't overlook Costco Travel

Many members forget that Costco Travel often runs promotions during major sale periods.

Current offers include:

Instant savings on resort stays

Costco Shop Cards

Resort credits

Room upgrades

Free nights

These perks can sometimes provide hundreds of dollars in additional value compared to booking directly.

Pro tip: Always compare the total package value, including credits and bonuses, rather than focusing solely on the room rate.

Pay special attention to Costco's furniture deals

Furniture is one category where Costco frequently outperforms competitors. This week's sale includes hundreds of dollars off sofas, sectionals, recliners, and patio furniture.

Large furniture purchases can be particularly difficult to compare because many retailers charge extra for delivery. Costco often includes delivery and setup services that would cost significantly more elsewhere.

Pro tip: Before purchasing furniture from another retailer, check delivery fees, assembly charges, and return policies. Those costs can quickly erase a lower advertised price.

The bottom line

Amazon, Walmart, and Target may be dominating the summer sales conversation, but Costco's Member Appreciation Days event deserves a closer look.

For shoppers buying electronics, furniture, appliances, travel, or household essentials, Costco's combination of discounts, warranties, delivery benefits, and member perks can sometimes produce a better overall value than a lower advertised price elsewhere.

This week, the smartest move isn't assuming one retailer has the best deal. It's comparing the complete package before you buy.