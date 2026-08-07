Middle-class living is out of reach for the typical worker in every major U.S. metro, report finds

A new report found that the typical worker cannot afford a middle-class lifestyle in any of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, with median wages falling thousands of dollars short of what's needed for financial stability.

The average worker earns about $52,000 less than the estimated income needed to cover expenses like housing, healthcare, savings and modest spending.

Career expert Dr. Jasmine Escalera says workers can improve their financial outlook by focusing on career growth, negotiating compensation and building skills that increase earning potential.

For many Americans, earning an average paycheck no longer guarantees a comfortable, middle-class lifestyle.

A new report from MyPerfectResume found that in each of the nation's 50 largest metropolitan areas, the typical worker earns far less than what's needed to cover everyday expenses, build savings and enjoy modest discretionary spending.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with MyPerfectResume Career expert Dr. Jasmine Escalera, who explained that the growing gap between wages and the cost of living is forcing many workers to rethink everything from where they live to how they negotiate their salaries, highlighting just how difficult it has become to achieve financial stability.

Report findings: Middle-class stability remains out of reach

The report calculated the estimated salary a single adult would need to cover expenses like housing, transportation, food, healthcare, retirement savings, emergency savings and modest discretionary spending.

Across all 50 metros analyzed, the average middle-class lifestyle threshold was $104,681 per year, while the average median wage was only $52,460 — a difference of $52,221 annually.

The gap was largest in some of the nation’s most expensive cities. In San Jose, a single adult would need an estimated $156,908 to maintain a middle-class lifestyle, compared with a median wage of $82,430. Honolulu had the widest gap between wages and costs, with the estimated threshold 176.7% higher than the median wage.

However, the affordability challenge was not limited to high-cost coastal areas. Even metros with lower estimated thresholds, including Birmingham, Memphis and Tulsa, still fell short. In Birmingham, for example, the estimated middle-class lifestyle threshold was $83,500, while the median wage was $45,380, leaving workers about $38,120 short.

The report found that the wage-to-cost gap exists across the country, suggesting that many workers are struggling not just with rising prices but with a broader mismatch between what jobs pay and what it takes to achieve financial stability.

Navigating the rising cost of living

Dr. Escalera explained that navigating today's cost-of-living challenges isn't just about budgeting. It's also about maximizing your earning potential.

“Everyday workers can start by getting clear on the financial goals they’re trying to achieve,” she said. “Whether it's buying a home, building an emergency fund, saving for retirement, or simply feeling financially secure, understanding what those goals require can help determine whether a current career path is positioned to support those goals.

“When a career path aligns with those long-term financial goals, workers can focus on increasing their earning potential by building new skills, taking on high-impact projects, and preparing for conversations about raises or promotions. When a career path no longer supports those goals, it may be time to explore opportunities with stronger long-term earning potential. The goal isn't just to manage today's expenses but also to build a career that supports the life you want over the long term.”

Understanding the road blocks

According to MyPerfectResume's recent analysis, median wages have not kept pace with the true cost of living. Even in the nation's most affordable metro areas, workers still fall between $38,000 and $41,000 short of what's needed to support a comfortable middle-class lifestyle.

“That suggests this isn't simply a budgeting issue but a structural gap between wages and the cost of living,” Dr. Escalera said. “Housing alone accounts for more than one-third of a typical middle-class budget, while rising healthcare costs and years of wage stagnation have continued to widen the gap.

“Budgeting and reducing unnecessary expenses can certainly help, but for many families, those changes won't be enough on their own. It's important to understand where your personal financial gap exists and then identify the best way to close it, whether that's increasing your current income, preparing for a promotion or raise, building new skills, or pursuing opportunities with greater long-term earning potential.”

Advice for workers

For consumers living in metros where the affordability gap is highest, Dr. Escalera shared some advice for negotiating higher salaries.

“Once a worker has reached the offer stage, they’ve already proven they’re the candidate the employer wants,” she said. “That's when the negotiation really begins. Workers can use what they’ve learned during the interview process to demonstrate how their experience directly addresses the organization's biggest needs and explain the value they’ll bring to the role from day one.

“The stronger a worker can connect their skills to the company's top priorities, the stronger their case for higher compensation becomes. It's also important to remember that salary isn't the only thing that's negotiable. Depending on the role, workers can discuss signing bonuses, relocation assistance, performance bonuses, additional paid time off, professional development funding, or flexible work arrangements.”

Don’t put pressure on yourself

MyPerfectResume’s survey also found that this isn't simply a matter of moving to a lower-cost city.

“Even in the nation's most affordable metro areas, workers still face a significant gap between what they earn and what's needed to live comfortably,” Dr. Escalera said. “If you're struggling financially, don't put pressure on yourself to solve everything at once.

“Start by taking an honest look at your current financial situation, identify your biggest financial priorities, and create a realistic plan around the areas you can control.”