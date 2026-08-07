U.S. robocall volume reaches one-year high in July

U.S. consumers received more than 4.35 billion robocalls in July, up about 1.5% from June.

Telemarketing and suspected scam calls rose 5.7% to 2.13 billion, accounting for 49% of the month’s robocalls.

A widespread campaign offering supposedly pre-approved personal loans generated more than 40 million calls.

Those pesky robocalls seem to be making a comeback, defying carriers’ efforts to suppress them.

U.S. robocall volume continued its gradual rise in July, reaching its highest monthly level in a year, according to data released Thursday by call-protection company YouMail.

Consumers received just over 4.35 billion robocalls during July 2026, an increase of approximately 1.5% from June but little changed from July 2025. YouMail estimated an average of 139.3 million robocalls per day, or 1,612 every second.

Up 15% since October

Monthly volume has now risen more than 15% from the recent low recorded in October 2025. Despite the increase, the 48.7 billion calls logged over the past 12 months represented the lowest rolling 12-month total since September 2022.

The composition of the calls shifted toward unwanted activity. Telemarketing and suspected scam calls increased 5.7% to 2.13 billion, representing 49% of all robocalls. Notifications fell 2.6% to 1.56 billion, while payment reminders declined 1.2% to 630 million.

YouMail said one of July’s largest campaigns involved prerecorded messages telling recipients they had qualified for personal loans — often for as much as $45,000 — even though consumers reported making no loan inquiry and giving no consent to be contacted. The campaign used thousands of originating numbers and generated more than 40 million calls during the month.

‘Likely illegal telemarketing’

The company characterized the activity as likely illegal telemarketing and potentially fraudulent, based on the calling patterns and consumer reports.

“Monthly robocall volumes have been slowly creeping upward,” YouMail Chief Executive Alex Quilici said, urging consumers to remain vigilant despite volumes remaining below historical highs.

The figures are estimates rather than a complete count of every U.S. robocall. YouMail produces them by extrapolating traffic directed at users of its call-protection services, using call patterns, audio fingerprinting, and consumer feedback to identify robocalls.